Hội An Lantern Shop

Lantern Shop, Hoi An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam. Hoi An is one of my favorite travel destinations in all of Asia. Sure, it's undeniably touristy, but it's also quite laid back and relaxed - nothing like other South East Asia tourist hotspots like Chiang Mai, for instance. Hoi An has a wonderful beach, gorgeous old town (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and some of the best food on the planet - surely well known to AFAR readers by now.



Hoi An is also a great place for shopping. Of particular interest here are tailored suits and dresses, but the city also has a neat little cottage industry of lantern makers. There are quite a few scattered throughout the city, with some of the best being found on the southern side of the river. That's where I came across this atmospheric little shop. If I ever have a hipster wedding, I'll be buying my lanterns in Hoi An. Prices are, as all things in Vietnam, wildly negotiable.



