The Best Restaurants on Maui
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The Valley Isle embraces a mélange of food influences, highlighted by an abudance of fresh fish and locally sourced produce; eat like a local at a mom-and-pop noodle house, cool down with a tropical fruit shave ice, and splurge on a dinner with unmatched views.
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779, USA
Foodies from all over flock to Mama’s Fish House for ocean-to-plate dishes in a postcard-perfect setting. At this tiki bar meets restaurant, the fish is delivered daily by local anglers and many dishes showcase regional ingredients like Maui...
Sure, it's in a hotel, but don't let that put you off: Lahaina Grill remains one of the island's most popular restaurants. Super-fresh local ingredients amplify stylish New American cuisine, so expect choice cuts of steak and just-caught seafood....
845 Front St a, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
This airy, oceanfront restaurant can get crowded, so expect a wait whenever you go. It’s worth it, however, for the stellar menu of Hawaiian seafood dishes, plus the tropical cocktails. Pair a ginger mojito or strawberry piña colada...
819 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Once a delicacy of Japanese royalty, shave ice went mainstream in the 1920s. The refreshing treat then crossed the Pacific with immigrants—workers bound for the sugar plantations and pineapple fields of Hawaii. Now a classic way to cool down...
790 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
This relaxed open-air café stands next door to Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice—perfect if you want tasty, cheap fish & chips, Hawaiian-style (the fish is batter-fried mahimahi) before you hit dessert. The menu describes...
3674 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI 96768, USA
Opened in 1916, this Upcountry Maui icon draws hordes of locals and savvy tourists with its racks of sweets, including legendary cream puffs and amazing stick doughnuts. The menu here also features pies, rolls, bread, cookies, cupcakes,...
2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Located along the Kāʻanapali Boardwalk, this breezy, open-air beach bar celebrates all that’s authentically Hawaiian. The menu is full of freshly caught Hawaii fish, chicken and pork from local ranchers, and produce grown on more than 40...
658 Front St #160, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Front Street, Lahaina, is home to two famous burger joints. One has an oceanfront location and the name of a Jimmy Buffet song, and the other simply has the island's best burgers. While there's no denying the popularity of famously-named...
286 Kupuohi St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Blink and you’ll miss this fantastic Asian restaurant, located in an unassuming industrial park near the Lahaina resorts. There’s a little of everything here: Korean meets Chinese meets Japanese meets Malaysian cuisine. Don’t...
5900 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
When eating at the Sea House Restaurant, it's hard to decide what is actually better: the view of Molokaʽi across the water, or the Molokaʽi sweet potatoes used in the frittata. Either way, both combine for a memorable breakfast on the island's...
