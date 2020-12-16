Where are you going?
The Best Restaurants in Toronto

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Toronto’s culinary scene is full of great restaurants, ranging from the haute to the hip, from Canadian comfort food to a stunning variety of international cuisines. In Toronto's booming food scene, you'll surely find just what you're craving.
Canoe

66 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5K 1H6, Canada

Anyone looking to check "fine dining," "skyscraper," and "Canadiana" off their to-do list in one fell swoop need only seek out Canoe. Perched among the clouds on the 54th floor of a Financial District building, this restaurant is a major...

Grey Gardens

199 Augusta Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2L4, Canada
Restaurateur Jen Agg first made her mark on the Toronto food scene with a little joint called the Black Hoof, visited by Anthony Bourdain and an endless parade of chefs. The latest addition to her empire is Grey Gardens, located in...
Rose and Sons

176 Dupont St, Toronto, ON M5R 2E6, Canada
Tucked behind the popular Rose and Sons is the large yet clandestine wooden back patio of Big Crow. The CN Rail Train and lots of chatter provide the background noise for groups of friends gathering around over some incredible baby back ribs....
Grand Electric

1330 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L4, Canada
Brace the line ups because this is one of the most popular restaurants in Toronto. It's getting the accolades too: En Route named it one of their ten best restaurants in the country. The premise is simple: tacos, bourbon and loud hip hop and rap...
Banh Mi Boys

392 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2A9, Canada
Former Toronto food truck superstar, Banh Mi Boys, opened up a shop at the buzzy intersection of Queen and Spadina (ironically, it's beside a McDonald's). In addition to their popular banh mi sandwiches and steam bao is one unusual dish: Kimchi...
Seven Lives

69 Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2K2, Canada
Seven Lives is a relatively new addition to the city's taco scene, which has been dominated by Grand Electric and La Carnita. Formerly tucked into a food court, this Kensington eatery has branched out into a home of its own thanks to the buzz...
Porchetta & Co

825 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1V4, Canada
A testament to any restaurant, no matter how big or small, is the ability to transform your senses. And when you’re eating their food to not make any sense. This is how I always feel after I eat at Porchetta. I’m literally sitting there—there’s...
Campagnolo

832 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1V3, Canada
If you only have one Italian restaurant to visit in Toronto, this is the one. Yes, Buca is good too, but Campagnolo treats you like famiglia. There is a reason the restaurant was voted on En Route's top ten restaurants of 2011. Everything on the...
Barque Smokehouse

299 Roncesvalles Ave, Toronto, ON M6R 2M3, Canada
Barque Smokehouse is a contender for the best barbecue in Toronto (even if it's across the city in Roncesvalles Village). The barbecue sampler for one is a great value at $25. I chose short ribs, beef ribs, and a chicken thigh, all of which were...
Joso's

202 Davenport Rd, Toronto, ON M5R 1J2, Canada
Tucked away off Yorkville’s main thoroughfare, Joso’s is one of the city’s classic dining destinations. Take one step inside the doors and you'll understand its appeal. The rooms are filled with art—photographs,...
Scaramouche Restaurant

1 Benvenuto Pl, Toronto, ON M4V 2L1, Canada
White tablecloths may have been cast aside at many Toronto establishments, but Scaramouche doesn’t play by trends. No barn-board tables or Edison bulbs can be found here. This swank uptown restaurant is a classic, having wined...
Adamson Barbecue

176 Wicksteed Ave, East York, ON M4G 2B6, Canada
Maybe an industrial zone in north Toronto doesn’t seem a likely destination for food, but this fact isn’t stopping aficionados of Texan barbecue. Since opening, Adamson Barbecue has had long queues...
Shoushin

3328 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4N 2M4, Canada
Shoushin is, hands down, Toronto’s finest destination for fish—and for convincing customers that they've somehow been transported to Tokyo. The fish isn’t gussied up with sauces and you won't find a dragon roll in...
Lamesa Filipino Kitchen

Toronto, ON, Canada
Lamesa has been serving Filipino food since before it became a trend. While the Toronto palate has long been familiar with the cuisines of other Asian countries, somehow the Philippines got overlooked. That all changed whenLamesabegan dishingupthe...
Chabrol

90 Yorkville Ave, Toronto, ON M5R 1B9, Canada
In Yorkville, a favored destination for celebrities, petite Chabrol delivers grande French fare. The open kitchen provides both a savory kind of aromatherapy and a bit of theater for the diners. Try the ttoro, a...
Lahore Tikka House

1365 Gerrard St E, Toronto, ON M4L 1Z3, Canada
This fun Pakistani restaurant in Toronto’s Little India offers a lively evening from start to finish. Servers whiz about, delivering plates of delicious halal food, ranging from street-style eats like...
PAI

18 Duncan St, Toronto, ON M5H 3G8, Canada
At any time of the day or night, the subterranean PAI is apt to be crowded: Its combination of rustic hippie charm and delicious eats is a recipe that Toronto has fallen hard for. The city's favorite purveyors of Thai...
Patois

794 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1V1, Canada
Suddenly, grub that is both Chinese and Jamaican is a thing. Chef Craig Wong, third generation Chinese-Jamaican himself, has taken over a Dundas West space and done quite the number on the local dining scene, turning out a cuisine of his own that...
Allwyn’s Bakery

81 Underhill Dr, North York, ON M3A 1K8, Canada
In Jamaica, jerk chicken is cooked in mammoth fire pits. If you arrive at a restaurant at the wrong time, you’ll end up waiting a long time for the billowing smoke to pass and your chicken, served in tinfoil, to emerge. At Allwyn’s Bakery, things...
The Tempered Room

1374 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L8, Canada
When Torontonians heard that French pastry chef Bertrand Alépée was set to open a patisserie in Parkdale, tongues wagged. While the emerging ’hood had embraced plenty of hot-to-trot restaurants, the idea of locals coughing up $6 for an saccharine...
Mother Tongue

348 Adelaide St W, Lower Level, Toronto, ON M5V 1R7, Canada
Mother Tongue, spread over two stories at the back of the Templar Hotel, is an unexpected find. Upstairs, the vibe is straight-up restaurant with a menu focused on full meals; downstairs, the vibe's more cocktail lounge with lights turned low and...
Assembly Chef's Hall

111 Richmond St W, Toronto, ON M5H 2G4, Canada
Toronto's sprawling food hall—with communal seating, occasional DJs, and stalls from well-known chefs—feels so very London. Inside the space, which opened in early 2018, a night on the town can be shared among even the pickiest and diverse diners:...
SARA Restaurant

98 Portland St, Toronto, ON M5V 2N2, Canada
SARA, found in a narrow Victorian semi-detached house off buzzy Queen Street West, wants diners to disconnect from the outside world. Marble tables have compartments in which to hide cellphones. The airy space is calm and muted with walls devoid...
