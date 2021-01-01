The Best Restaurants in Santa Fe
Of course there's Mexican food, and New Mexican food, and great hearty breakfasts for pre-ski or pre-hike mornings, but the international culinary options in this funky little town may surprise visitors expecting little more than margaritas. (Those margaritas are pretty tasty too.)
228 E Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
After helming two restaurants in Los Angeles, native Santa Fe chef John Sedlar returns to his grandmother’s New Mexicancuisineat Eloisa. The whitewashed, minimal, brick-exposed space serves as a temple for savory empanaditas, sopes, tamales,...
231 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Since 1983, Santacafé has been a culinary destination for the chic lunch set (Tom Ford is a fan). Opt, as they do, for eclectic "classics" like crispy calamari with four-chile lime dipping sauce, shrimp and spinach dumplings with...
401 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Sandwiched in between the Railyard District and the plaza, this breezy brick-and-adobe-exposed Mexican-inspired spot features a sprawl of folk art, majolica tiles, distressed windowpanes, and leather banquettes. There’s a range of diverse...
235 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
For a proper taco fix, score a picnic table at this creative roadside establishment where the tasty folded offerings are stuffed with bison, goat, chicken, beef, shrimp, and fish. The traditional crowd-pleasing tacos al pastor comes with...
802 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
This Middle Eastern bistro sits inside a cozy Canyon Road building decorated with original pieces by local artist Sepideh Majd. For the cuisine, chef (and owner) Neema Sadeghi's small Middle Eastern plates rely on starters like stuffed grape...
1291 San Felipe Ave A, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Just off Cerrillos Road, this casual, light-filled venue does double duty as an inventive market and restaurant. Chef Noela Figueroa's rotating menu is known to feature hearty fare made with local ingredients. Start with breakfast...
402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Cozy Dolina serves a lovely breakfast spread with an Eastern European bent. Try the nutty granola atop Greek yogurt with fruit, ricotta pancakes, and a hearty breakfast burrito with organic eggs, hash browns, and asadero cheese (topped,...
3798, 637 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
In the mornings, Modern General's the spot to grab an acai bowl, a smoothie, or a wheatgrass shot for high-altitude nourishment. This airy general store stocks an assortment of baked goods (try the tart lemon cake) and grab-and-go wares....
500 Sandoval St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
On Sandoval Street, this warmly lit gourmet spot from chefs Mark Connell and Arthur Martel (Arroyo Vino) provides a welcome detour from the standard New Mexican fine-dining route. In a...
653 Canyon Rd A, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The elegant, grown-up Compound Restaurant on Santa Fe's Canyon Road caters to devoted locals and tourists alike with a Southwestern-meets-Mediterranean focus. James Beard Award–winning chef Mark Kiffin scores with entrées like roasted...
451 W Alameda St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
French native chef Charles Dale's light-filled 40-seat bistro Bouche serves farm-to-table food in a mod, casual space. The consistent menu rotates classics such as onion soup, tenderloin steak tartare with a fresh farm egg, black mussels in white...
198 NM-592, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
The warm, handsome dining room at Terra is situated high enough for sweeping Santa Fe sunsets and glorious mountain silhouettes. Helmed by chef Andrew Cooper, the food is contemporary American and Southwestern, from tortilla soup to pan-seared...
428 Agua Fria St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
A cozy new spot from chef Joseph Wrede that blends a dining experience for the vegetable lover like wild greens vichyssoise and a cast iron cauliflower dish with mustard seed, white beans, anchovies, fried capers. The meat inclined will lean...
724 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
For 22 years, the venerable Geronimo, situated in a 1756 adobe, has been serving a bevy of culinary delights. From the house favorites like peppery elk tenderloin to New Mexico lamb chops, the food is accessible and the timeless milieu is...
96 B Old Las Vegas Highway, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Harry's Roadhouse, a favorite haunt of locals and visitors, is conveniently open seven days a week. The massive breakfast menu melds regional Mexican and New Mexican fare with items like huevos rancheros and hearty chilaquiles (eggs any style with...
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe has been helmed by the same Berkeley-bred chef-owner since the 1970s. While the restaurant isn’t for New Mexican food purists, the local dishes are solid and range from classic renditions to enchiladas gussied up with...
218 Camino La Tierra, Santa Fe, NM 87507, USA
A ten minute drive from Santa Fe to the new Arroyo Vino is a treat. The space functions as a sleek, well-stocked wine shop and a delicious gourmet dining spot from chef Mark Connell. Expect a rotating menu of seasonal items. For now, the lobster...
229 Galisteo St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
L'Olivier (French for olive tree) melds Southwestern and French cuisines in a small, warm space. Chef Xavier Grenet churns out a smart, creative array of squash blossom tempura and escargot. Dinner includes classic rustic entrees such as sea bass,...
72 W Marcy St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
It's all about creative, contemporary tapas and small plates at the small, popular storefront of La Boca. Find a relaxed mix of locals and tourists and watch chef James Campbell Caruso work his magic on the kale salad, gazpacho and the delicious...
548 Agua Fria St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
As its name suggests, Radish & Rye promises a spread of fresh farm finds and over 50 varieties of bourbon. Every Tuesday and Saturday, chef David Gaspar de Alba visits the Farmer's Market to inspire his seasonal dishes with small plates like a...
1820 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
You can't miss the great signage (cool cursive font) outside The Pantry on Cerrillos Road. For over 60 years, this old classic has been doling out breakfast, lunch and dinner to flocks of hungry patrons, mostly locals. Their filling breakfast...
1115 Hickox St, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
A longtime cook at the venerable Café Pasqual’s, chef Jesus Rivera now operates this friendly, funky, and cheerful rustic storefront serving delicious breakfast of Huevos El Salvadoreños (scrambled eggs with green onions and tomato) and the...
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
You won't find sushi at the distinct, surprising Izanami. As you might recall, Santa Fe is over a thousand miles from the ocean. Instead, small, delicious plates of house pickles, buttery glazed carrots, yaki (rice balls), chicken skewers and...
