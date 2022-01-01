The Best Restaurants in San Antonio
Collected by Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert
While San Antonio is known for Tex-Mex cuisine, the city's restaurants have so much more to offer, with menu items from burgers and pizza to indulgent breakfasts and fine Southwestern fare. For one of the city's best evenings out, combine a stroll along the River Walk with a meal at one of the area's restaurants.
910 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
Opened by local restaurateur Lisa Wong in 1992, Rosario’s started as a neighborhood café, where San Antonio residents came to satisfy their Tex-Mex cravings. Today, it’s a city institution, known for its south-of-the-border...
926 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210, USA
The name says it all: To dine at Bliss is pure euphoria. In an intimate space with just 52 seats, this Southtown restaurant offers a dining experience you won’t soon forget. Mixing hearty classics with Southwest-inspired cuisine, the menu...
830 W Hollywood Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
In 1977, University of Texas marketing major Chris Madrid opened a small burger and taco joint with help from his family and friends. Today, his eponymous restaurant is one of San Antonio’s best spots to grab a quick bite. Burgers...
430 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
Watching the river flow by with a margarita in hand is one of the best ways to while away an afternoon in San Antonio, and at Casa Rio, you can do just that. The restaurant’s colorful umbrellas have lined the River Walk since 1946, providing...
303 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215, USA
Pearl was founded in 1881 as a traditional brewery. These days, however, the bustling complex is less about beer than its 15 restaurants, dozen-plus retailers, and numerous family-friendly events, including a twice-weekly farmers’ market....
136 E Grayson St #120, San Antonio, TX 78215, USA
Run by well-known chef Jeff Balfour, Southerleigh brings cross-cultural cuisine to the bustling Pearl Brewery complex. Here, the seasonal menu ranges from crispy fried half-chicken with coffee-crusted bacon and thyme red-eye gravy to Gulf red...
418 Villita St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
In a city known for its breakfast tacos, it can be hard to decide where to start your day. One place that will never disappoint, however, is La Villita Cafe. The options here are simple—think bean and cheese, potato and egg, and chorizo and...
2926 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Everyone can find something to love about Tycoon Flats, whether it’s the family-friendly atmosphere, the fantastic food, the house margaritas, or the sprawling beer garden. Sometimes there’s even live music, making this midtown spot a...
2048 S WW White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78222, USA
Founded in 2002, Big Lou’s is famous for its enormous pizzas. Ringing in at 42 inches, the pies have been featured everywhere from the Food Network to the Travel Channel’s Man vs. Food. Cover yours in classic toppings, or order...
205 E Guenther St, San Antonio, TX 78204, USA
In the mid-1800s, the Pioneer Mills family helped found San Antonio's active flour milling industry. It's fitting that their private residence, the Guenther House, is now home to a local history museum and a delicious restaurant that serves some...
2, 312 Pearl Pkwy #2102, San Antonio, TX 78215, USA
Even if you aren't planning to take a cooking course during your visit to San Antonio, a trip to the Culinary Institute of America is worth a visit. It's a great area to walk around in, and you can try coffee and pastries at the CIA Bakery Cafe....
10333 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240, USA
One of San Antonio’s best breakfast spots, Magnolia Pancake Haus is the kind of place where flapjacks and waffles are the order of the day. Featured on the Food Network, the restaurant usually has a line but it’s...
