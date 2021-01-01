The Best Restaurants in New Orleans
Collected by Wayne Curtis , AFAR Local Expert
With options ranging from fine French cuisine served in white-cloth dining rooms to local joints dishing out classic muffulettas or po'boys, and pouring perfect Sazeracs, New Orleans offers your mouth the makings of a great vacation.
Uptown/Carrollton, New Orleans, LA, USA
Food trucks have become part of the culinary establishment in New Orleans, as in so many other cities. Here the fun part remains chasing them around, an activity that can introduce you to unfamiliar neighborhoods and bars. Among the more reliable...
1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Chef Tory McPhail was recently named James Beard's Best Chef South and his forward-looking take on Creole classics keeps this New Orleans institution, which has launched the careers of the likes of Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse, current....
133 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
Revel is easy to overlook—it’s on a busy stretch of Carrolton Avenue (just off the Canal Streetcar Line) amid a slew of other neighborhood restaurants. But it's the only one here helmed by Chris McMillian, among the nation’s most prominent...
4510 Dryades St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Charlie’s is old-school New Orleans writ large. It’s one of a handful of surviving notable neighborhood steak houses (it’s not far from where the original Ruth’s Chris was also once a neighborhood spot), a no-frills joint with faux-wood paneling...
417 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Owen Brennan founded a fine-dining restaurant empire in 1946, when the proprietor of Arnaud’s taunted him by saying that no Irishman could succeed with anything other than a hamburger joint. Brennan got his revenge at this French-and-Creole...
1732 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Every streetcar ride should take you to a neighborhood beer joint. So this makes an excellent spot to hop off the St. Charles Streetcar. Owner Polly Watts has carved out a name for this place with her terrific selection of craft beers, many of...
1201 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Verti Marte is at heart a cramped, bare-bones deli. But any effort the owners have failed to expend on stocking the shelves or sprucing up the decor they’ve put into making excellent food. Head to the small counter in the back and make your...
4801 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Hansen’s was started in 1939 by Ernest Hansen, who engineered a loud, homemade machine that shaves the ice to a fineness that many argue is unmatched across the city. (Oh, and they will argue.) The shop is still run with considerable care and...
The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Nina Compton, a native of Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, came to New Orleans a few years ago to compete in theTop Cheftelevision series. She didn’t win the culinary slugfest, but New Orleans came out ahead—a short time later she returned to set...
2381 St Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
This late-19th-century city-owned seafood market, which was by and large abandoned after Hurricane Katrina, was reborn as an upscale food hall several years ago. The dilapidated structure was spruced up and the navelike interior painted an...
2232, 3025 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Sucré opened a couple of years after Katrina swept through a bustling stretch of Magazine Street not far from the Garden District. It quickly established itself as the city’s premier destination for chocolates, macarons, gelato, and,...
923 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The fragrant, pleasingly cluttered Central Grocery is a holdover from an era when Italian-run groceries occupied storefronts throughout the city. This timeworn shop across from the French Market still boasts an old-world charm, filled with tall...
930 Tchoupitoulas St suite a, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Cochon is the brainchild of chefs Donald Link (also of Herbsaint and Pêche Seafood Grill) and Stephen Stryjewski, who have taken Cajun-style cooking out of the comic books and given it an updated, serious sensibility. You’ll find...
811 Conti St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
Po’boys are on just about every New Orleans visitor’s list of must-eats. They’re a longtime local favorite—built on long, thin-crusted bread that is satisfyingly audible on first bite. Killer Poboys embraces tradition and then adds to it, with...
617 Piety St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Every city worth its salt has at least one great pizza joint. So why go out of your way to visit this one? Three reasons: (1) the pizza, (2) the neighborhood, and (3) the pizza. The eatery started as a delivery pop-up, with thin-crust pies made in...
800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113, USA
Pastry chef Kelly Fields does complicated things with simple ingredients at her modern bakery and eatery. It’s part of the restaurant group overseen by local star chef John Besh, so it’s no surprise that it’s drawn nods from the...
2401 St Ann St, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
“Well, we’ll see about that!” loudly harrumphs an endless of stream of out-of-town customers, eager to challenge the claim that Willie Mae’s makes “the world’s best fried chicken.” They’re usually...
144 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Bourbon House is one of New Orleans' best restaurants, serving fresh seafood (oysters topped with caviar!) and dishes made with local ingredients. In fact, over 70% of ingredients are sourced within 150 miles. Moreover, Bourbon House is passionate...
307 Exchange Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
How to choose between sweet potato biscuits, truffle grits, and the free-range lamb meatloaf sandwich? Try them all! (Just kidding) As a solo diner, I skipped the sweet potato biscuits (sadly). The grits and sandwich looked and tasted like...
3218 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Tattooed, yoga mat-toting hipsters frequent this Bywater haunt for its locally roasted coffee, kale salads, and just-pressed juices. And on select weekday nights, the space plays host to a pop-up called Twilight Tacos. The succinct menu includes...
