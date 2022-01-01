The Best Restaurants in Las Vegas
Once a place where the dining experience was an afterthought (and was often enjoyed in the form of a steak and a martini), Vegas has become a destination for the restaurant-obsessed. Come and make a wager on the freshest crab legs, the newest cocktail, the most refined wine list, and yes, the biggest ribeye.
1031 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145, USA
When James Beard Award–nominated chefs Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla got tired of working kitchens down on the Las Vegas Strip, they retreated to Summerlin and opened Honey Salt. The restaurant has become a favorite among locals, and a...
2535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Chef José Andrés celebrates carnivores atthis one-of-a-kind Philippe Starck–designed restaurant in SLS Las Vegas. As the name suggests, meat plays a role on nearlyevery plate here. A classic beef tartare is accompanied by a little skillet of...
900 E Karen Ave h102, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
For 20 years now, the Spring Mountain corridor north of the Las Vegas Strip has been a hotbed of hot pots—and every other Asian dish under the desert sun. When celebs such as Anthony Bourdain and Penn Jillette raved about the real-deal...
202 Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
The experience of dining at this steakhouse is a throwback to early-1970s Las Vegas, which is when it originally opened. Tuxedoed servers (mostly men) hand women customers a rose as they are seated. Cocktails come with extra...
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
I've eaten at Yellowtail more times than I can count. It is my absolute favorite food (and it's extremely close to Bellagio's north valet, so I can wear my very highest heels). Before you even look at a menu, order the tuna pizza—trust me. Then...
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Art isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Vegas unless you're familiar with the term kitsch. However, Sin City has always looked to please almost every palate and many impressive art exhibitions and theatre are proving to be a...
5030 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146, USA
Of course there is no shortage of great food in Las Vegas, but this place is different. First of all it is not on The Strip, so it is not accessible unless you know about it. It's in a strip mall in an area with a lot of other Asian restaurants,...
Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd Level 2, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
New York cult classic Momofuku made the transcontinental jump when it opened its first western outpost in the Cosmopolitan in late 2016. Today, the restaurant’s constantly evolving Asian-themed menu features steamed buns, noodles, meat,...
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Dinner at Guy Savoy is such an event that it has its own valet entrance on the south side of Caesars Palace. Settle in for a long, special evening -- nothing about this magical night is to be rushed. Start off with some champagne and perfectly...
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Armed with a menu that reads like an all-star roster of French cuisine (seared foie gras lyonnaise, bone marrow en persillade, halibut Véronique), chef Michael Mina is able to transport diners to Paris at Bardot. He also prepares four...
4000 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103, USA
This bustling Chinese restaurant inside the Gold Coast Casino specializes in dim sum; definitely sample the almond shrimp balls, and the steamed pastry pockets with barbecued pork filling are a treat you’ll remember forever. For...
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Masaharu Morimoto has seen a lot of success since his days on Iron Chef. The Japanese star has restaurants in more than two dozen American cities, and this outpost inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas is among the biggest of the bunch....
Level 3, Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
This swanky restaurant at the Cosmopolitan is an American spin on a traditional Japanese izakaya, a succession of shared plates brought to the table throughout the meal, like Japanese tapas. It's hard to share when the dishes are so...
201 N 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Chef Tony Gemignani’s maiden voyage into the Las Vegas market is an unforgettable blend of traditional pizza parlor, dive bar, and nightclub. The food speaks for itself; the San Francisco–based Gemignani is a 12-time World Pizza...
11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135, USA
As the name of this Summerlin restaurant suggests, there are two wood-burning ovens in the center of the open kitchen. This restaurant at the Red Rock Casino specializes in Italian and American comfort food and is known for its shared plates...
3960 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119, USA
Italian food is the specialty at this restaurant at the Four Seasons, with house-made pastas and braised meats from chef Antonio Minichiello stealing the show. Though the dining room is stylish, the best tables are outside on the...
3940 Las Vegas Blvd S, Delano Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89119, USA
Della’s, the breakfast-and-lunch-only restaurant at the Delano Las Vegas, prides itself on sourcing ingredients from local farmers and growers—yes, they really exist in the middle of the Nevada desert. The menu has options that...
3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
The Italian food here is great—items such as veal Parmesan, chicken scarpariello, and pork meatballs taste like your nonna made them, and the appetizer of baked clams transports diners from the center of the Las Vegas Strip to New...
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
When the Caesars Palace outpost of Mr. Chow opened in 2016, it was the iconic restaurant’s first foray into Sin City. As at its other locations, Mr. Chow here spotlights cuisine from Beijing, and makes presentation into a spectacle:...
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Wing Lei was the first Chinese restaurant in the United States to receive a Michelin star, and this upscale eatery still is going strong. Chef Ming Yu’s menu mixes Cantonese, Shanghainese, and Sichuan flavors. Perhaps the most famous dish of...
