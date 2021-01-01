The Best Restaurants in Kraków
If the only Polish foods that come to mind are kielbasa and pierogi, you probably already have a pretty positive attitude for exploring the cuisine of Kraków. From the simple pretzel bought on the street, to the exquisite dessert at one of the medieval city's fine-dining restaurants, to a robust lunch eaten in a communist-era milkbar, you will find much to love in the food here.
Szeroka 18, 33-332 Kraków, Poland
Alongside the revival of Jewish culture that has taken place in Krakow in the last two decades, the number of restaurants serving traditional Jewish cuisine has grown. Several places fight for business in Ulica Szeroka, near the Old Synagogue. The...
During the communist era, milk bars could be found in every Polish city. These were canteen-style restaurants where workers could come and eat decent, inexpensive portions of simple food in a no-nonsense setting. Despite their popularity in the...
plac Kossaka 1, 33-332 Kraków, Poland
A short walk away from the center of the Old Town is the four-star Hotel Kossak; its rooftop Cafe Oranżeria has a fabulous panoramic view over the Wawel royal complex, the Vistula river, and the Old Town. It's easy to spend an evening in the...
In the last two decades the shops along the narrow alleys and cobbled streets of Kazimierz have attracted a variety of artists who have set up their businesses here as the neighbouhood has become Krakow's bohemian quarter. Visitors can now spend...
Lwowska 1/10, 30-548 Kraków, Poland
Owned by a Chinese chef who spent time cooking for French celebrities in Paris, Chez Nicholas is a small restaurant with big flavor. Here, Chef Nicholas serves five-star French cuisine to a smattering of tables (always make a reservation to avoid...
Flisacka 3, 30-114 Kraków, Poland
Eataway is so much more than just dinner. Started in Kraków but quickly spreading to other cities, countries, and even continents, the creative concept involves local people cooking for guests in their homes. Interested parties simply book...
After a night of barhopping, it's only natural to develop an appetite. Visit Plac Nowy in Kazimierz for zapiekanki, a Polish pizza-style snack of baked bread with a topping of tomato sauce, cheese, ham, and garlic sauce. There are a few stalls in...
Świętego Marka 16, 31-018 Kraków, Poland
As its fish-and-sack-of-flour logo suggests, Farina serves fresh seafood and homemade pasta, prepared with seasonal ingredients to the very highest standards. In addition to Mediterranean fare, chef Monika Turasiewicz also offers a small selection...
Sienna 12, 31-041 Kraków, Poland
A five-minute walk from the main market square and you’re at Kogel Mogel, a cozy, velvet-curtained spot for traditional Polish cuisine. On the cheeky menu, printed to look like a Communist newspaper, watch out for the pierogies and the house...
Jagiellońska 11, 30-001 Kraków, Poland
Restauracja Cechowa is stuck in the 1980s—and that’s a good thing. Everything from the restaurant’s decor and menu to the waitstaff’s uniforms and style of service feels vintage in the most charming way, making it one of...
The Summer Restaurant in the Hotel Stary offers top quality food with a bird's eye view over the market square (just be sure to ask for a table with an OId Town view).
While Krakow excels in traditional Polish offerings, a growing number of restaurants are serving modern European cuisine with a Polish twist. These new upmarket restaurants are offering a dining experience that would sit easily alongside the fancy...
Head to one of Krakow's many up-and-coming sushi spots for a break from traditional Polish cuisine. The old Polish city is not usually associated with high-quality Japanese food, but the last decade has brought a boom in sushi restaurants. As a...
Józefińska 2, 30-529 Kraków, Poland
After winning several Michelin stars and honorable mentions for other restaurants, chef Rafał Targosz opened his own bistro in Kraków’s Podgórze district, at the end of the footbridge connecting the two banks of the Vistula...
