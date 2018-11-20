The Best Restaurants in Curaçao

82-84 Kaya Wilson Godett

Set on a picturesque terrace high above crashing waves, BijBlauw has breathtaking views and an effortlessly romantic vibe. The kitchen is partially open, so you can watch the chefs prepare fresh ingredients while you bask in the breeze. Try the truffle risotto, braised oyster blade steak, or “funky funchi,” a savory cornmeal mash with Parmesan cheese and a delicate poached egg. Want to make it extra special? Reserve a seat at the Chef’s Table, where you and your friends will get to sample the ever-evolving tasting menu, with wine pairings included. BijBlauw is a solid choice for breakfast, too—if you’re up early enough, grab a croissant and head for one of the coveted spots next to the water. Vegetarian options are available.