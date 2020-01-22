Gouverneur De Rouville
Restaurant & Café Gouverneur de RouvilleCuraçao definitely runs on "island time," but it's worth getting to this café early so you can eat lunch or dinner on the colonial building's second-floor veranda. Gaze across the bay at Punda's colorful houses, then savor the gourmet menu. A top pick is the keshi yena, Curaçao’s national dish: cheese stuffed with spiced meat, olives, capers, pickled onions, and prunes. Wash it down with a glass of awa di lamunchi—lime juice with a dash of brown sugar. Other favorite dishes include the fresh fish, the coconut braised-goat curry, and the braised-beef stew (karni stoba).
over 5 years ago
Cross The Pontoon Bridge for an Incredible Rum Selection
The building itself dates to 1737, when the first of what would turn out to be several homes was built on this spot. Over the years, many different families made memories here. In the late-1960′s it was sold to a local historical preservation group that restored and maintained the old building during the 70′s and 80′s. Finally, in 2001, the current owners came along, bringing with them the De Gouverneur name and restaurant concept, which ranks among the best in all of Curacao. Amazingly, they stock 50 different rums! And not just any rums either. The who’s who list includes Mount Gay Extra Old, Brugal Añejo, Ron Zacapa XO and Solera 23, Pampero Aniversario, Appleton Estate 12 Year Old, Flor de Caña four, seven and 18 Year Old, and even Angostura 1824! This is easily the very best selection of rum on Curacao.
over 3 years ago
Restaurant & Café Gouverneur de Rouville
This restaurant in a restored Dutch mansion serves a wide selection of Curaçao and international specialties in an elegant waterfront setting. Try the stoba, a flavorful stew made with braised beef here, or the keshi yena, cheese stuffed with chicken, prunes and pickled onions. The best tables are on the terrace overlooking the Handelskade skyline.
over 5 years ago
Curaçao Dining!
This is the beautiful bar area of the restaurant Gouverneur De Rouville in Willemstad, Curaçao. The food here is some of the best on the island. Try the Curaçao beef stew or the Red Snapper to get a real flavor of local cooking. A reservation can get you a table on the balcony outside where you can do some great people watching and check out all the boats coming in.