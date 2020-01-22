Gouverneur De Rouville

Cross The Pontoon Bridge for an Incredible Rum Selection

The building itself dates to 1737, when the first of what would turn out to be several homes was built on this spot. Over the years, many different families made memories here. In the late-1960′s it was sold to a local historical preservation group that restored and maintained the old building during the 70′s and 80′s. Finally, in 2001, the current owners came along, bringing with them the De Gouverneur name and restaurant concept, which ranks among the best in all of Curacao. Amazingly, they stock 50 different rums! And not just any rums either. The who’s who list includes Mount Gay Extra Old, Brugal Añejo, Ron Zacapa XO and Solera 23, Pampero Aniversario, Appleton Estate 12 Year Old, Flor de Caña four, seven and 18 Year Old, and even Angostura 1824! This is easily the very best selection of rum on Curacao.