The Best Parisian Cafes
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
Thanks to a brigade of artisanal coffee hounds and supremely talented baristas, delicious coffee of all sorts—filtered, iced, with milk or with a bit of mocha—can be found. Be sure to caffeinate at one of these top coffee shops during your next trip.
Hold forth with the French about coffee and you'll quickly understand its purpose. It's not meant to be consumed leisurely but rather serves to clean the palate after a hearty meal. They think of it as a digestif which they tend to down in one...
47 Rue de Babylone, 75007 Paris, France
The Paris café scene has always been compelling, but the actual café (coffee) is often forgettable. That's all changing, thanks to places like Coutume, Kookaboora and Telescope, where obsessive (and often mustachioed) baristas are redefining the...
6 Impasse de la Défense, 75018 Paris, France
Tucked in charming alleyway behind Place de Clichy in the 18th, le Bal Café is the product of former Rose Bakery and St. John's Bread and Wine Franco-British chefs and sits just next to Le Bal, an ultra-cool art space and gallery. Rest assured,...
24 Rue des Vinaigriers, 75010 Paris, France
Café Craft, on the rapidly evolving rue des Vinaigriers in the 10th arrondissement, isn't merely a coffee shop. It's a co-working hub, a space for exchange between freelancers and artists who live in the neighborhood. Founder Augustin Blanchard...
5 Rue du Nil, 75002 Paris, France
Frenchie (the restaurant) is nearly impossible to get into, but the wine bar across the street provides a taste of chef Gregory Marchand’s housemade charcuterie and pasta, as well as small plates such as homemade smoked trout and burrata cheese...
12 Rue Perrée, 75003 Paris, France
The limited-edition Nikes and kiosk of independent magazines (Corpus, Out of Order, System) at this brilliantly edited multibrand boutique in the upper Marais recall the city’s renowned concept shop Colette. But its abundant natural light, and...
40 Rue Chapon, 75003 Paris, France
Hermès wallpaper, custom furnishings, geometric tiling - coffee entrepreneur Channa Galhenage had a very distinct vision of what he wanted his first coffee shop to look like and enlisted Dorothée Meilichzon, the city's hottest interior designer of...
10 Rue de la Grange aux Belles, 75010 Paris, France
If the coffee scene in Paris is as robust as it is today, it's thanks in large part to Thomas Lehoux, one of the city's star baristas and co-owner of Ten Belles, just off Canal St-Martin. He collaborated with two Englishwomen, Anna Trattles and...
16 Rue Dupetit-Thouars, 75003 Paris, France
When barista Chris Nielson left his job at Ten Belles, the stalwart coffee shop just off the Canal St. Martin, it wasn't to return to his native Australia but to open his own coffee shop less than a mile away. To be more precise, his...
14 Rue Lally-Tollendal, 75019 Paris, France
The specialty coffee scene was slow to sprout in Paris but thanks to a brigade of entrepreneurial career baristas, the march toward change in consumption and taste is putting the city on the global bean map. At the vanguard of the movement are...
