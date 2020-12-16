The Best of Winter In San Sebastián
Catch a concert at Kursaal. Join locals in Basque festivals. Enjoy roasted chestnuts and wintry sips—cider, vermouth, and a coffee cocktail called carajillo.
January 20. The favorite day of residents of San Sebastián. A day that nearly always portends cold, rain, and discomfort. It's the Day of San Sebastián, also known as the Tamborrada. Imagine an entire town turning up at the main square at...
Victoria Eugenia is a double-edged sword. A beautiful, red-velvet-swathed theater occupies the aboveground section of this building. Offerings feature biggish names in music, Broadway adaptations, and classical performances. Meanwhile, after...
San Sebastián, or Donostia in the Basque language, is a Belle Époque resort town built around the Bay of La Concha. Stroll the cobblestone Old Town streets in search of cozy shops, the city’s oldest church (San Vicente) and celebrated restaurants...
San Sebastián's monument to modernity, the Kursaal, sits perched on the seashore, cutting boldly into the skyline. The Kursaal is the spot for the biggest get-togethers in town, from the Film Festival to Gastronomika. It also hosts concerts,...
What could make a spa with all the typical trappings of luxury even better? Wall-to-wall windows overlooking La Concha bay, that's what. La Perla does not disappoint, and it's a great way to spend those finicky winter days when visiting San...
On a cold Sunday late morning, when the first pangs of hunger are starting to hit, nothing tastes better than a glass of vermouth. Straight up vermouth is an aperitif of choice, especially on weekends, in San Sebastián. Bar Etxebarria serves up...
December to May is cider season in the Basque Country. Basque cider is quite different (drier, more bitter) than its American and English counterparts. The real magic in Basque cider, however, happens when it is consumed. Groups of friends head in...
Let's be honest...how many of us have actually enjoyed chestnuts roasted by an open fire? The beginning of winter is marked by the arrival of chestnuts to the Plaza de Gipuzkoa. They're sold from a tiny hut in each corner of the square. What...
