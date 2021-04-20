Halifax Citadel National Historic Site

Experience Old Timekeeping

The Citadel sits at the heart of Halifax and some might say that it is the heart of the city standing the test of time.



Construction of the Citadel Fort started in 1828 and finished in 1856. The fort’s purpose was to deter an overland assault on the city and the dockyard. This ‘lookout’ role explains why it’s at the top of the hill in downtown Halifax – a perfect view of the docks and harbors.



It has stood the test of time historically and it continues to keep time daily. A large part of the living history museum which makes up today's Citadel historic sight is the tradition of the noon gun. Every day except for Christmas day the noon gun, which is pointed out across downtown and towards the waterfront, is shot off. The tradition has been in place for 148 years. And it’s not without pomp and circumstance. The soldiers go through the whole ceremonious process as a crowd of tourists watch on.



However my favorite part was probably that this old, historical tradition also had a modern twist. The noon gun has a Twitter account (@HalifaxNoonGun) and every day it sends out one tweet! I recommend following it!



More information:

Website – Halifax Citadel

(http://www.pc.gc.ca/lhn-nhs/ns/halifax/index.aspx)

Hours – Jul 1 to Aug 31 - 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Sep 1 to Oct 31 - 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Nov 1 to May 6 – The grounds are open from 9:00am until 5:00pm. Ghost Tours and other services available, however visitor experience services limited.

Tickets – $7 to $11