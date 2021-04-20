Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21
1055 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P7, Canada
| +1 902-425-7770
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5pm
Canada's Front DoorThe Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 (also known as simply 'Pier 21') is the location where over one million immigrants entered Canada for the first time from 1928-1971. Similar to New York's Ellis Island, today Pier 21 has been transformed into a museum that documents the building's history and the history of those who entered into Canada this way along with a bit about their lives and journeys.
What does it mean to be Canadian? The vast country is ethnically diverse, and this museum explores Canada's version of Ellis Island—the pier was the port of entry for immigrants arriving on the East Coast between 1928 and 1971, when steamships anchored at the pier. On prominent display are exhibits on the formation of Canadian culture. A multimedia infographic plots out the changing landscape of migration trends, and a digital archive preserves compelling oral histories.
On the first day of your journey to Canada, you’ll explore the capital city of Nova Scotia, Halifax. The city is not only the starting point of Michael’s itinerary, but it was also the point of entry for the ancestors of one in five Canadians who passed through Pier 21, the Ellis Island of Canada. Today the pier is the home of the National Museum of Immigration, a decidedly kid-friendly museum that also manages to engage older visitors with interactive, high-tech exhibits. Afterwards head to Alexander Keith’s Nova Scotia Brewery for a glass of pale ale and a different perspective on Canadian history. Established in 1820, it’s one of the country’s oldest breweries. To read more about Michael Holtz’s itinerary to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, and other itineraries to the country created by AFAR’s travel advisors, visit AFAR Journeys.