Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21

What does it mean to be Canadian? The vast country is ethnically diverse, and this museum is Canada’s version of Ellis Island—once the port of entry for immigrants arriving on the east coast from 1928 to 1971, when steamships anchored at the pier. On prominent display are exhibits on the formation of Canadian culture; a multi-media map that plots out the changing landscape of migration trends; and a digital archive that preserves compelling oral histories.