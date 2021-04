Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21

On the first day of your journey to Canada , you’ll explore the capital city of Nova Scotia , Halifax. The city is not only the starting point of Michael’s itinerary, but it was also the point of entry for the ancestors of one in five Canadians who passed through Pier 21 , the Ellis Island of Canada. Today the pier is the home of the National Museum of Immigration, a decidedly kid-friendly museum that also manages to engage older visitors with interactive, high-tech exhibits. Afterwards head to Alexander Keith’s Nova Scotia Brewery for a glass of pale ale and a different perspective on Canadian history. Established in 1820, it’s one of the country’s oldest breweries. To read more about Michael Holtz’s itinerary to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, and other itineraries to the country created by AFAR’s travel advisors, visit AFAR Journeys