Point Pleasant Park

5718 Point Pleasant Drive
Website
| +1 902-490-4700
Take a Walk in the Park Halifax Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 5am - 12am

Point Pleasant Park sits at the south end of the city, occupying 190 acres of land. A serious hurricane leveled many of the parks old trees several years ago but it hasn't lost its charm. More trees have now been planted and the park is a favorite of many locals. The park has various trails that take you along Halifax Harbour and the North West Arm, as well as through the woods and around old artillery batteries. In the summertime you can also come here to see live performances by the Shakespeare by the Sea Theatre Company. Open year round, it is a great place for walking, running, biking and other forms of exercise, as well as for picnics.

By Cailin O'Neil , AFAR Local Expert

