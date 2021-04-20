Where are you going?
Halifax Seaport Market

1209 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P8, Canada
Website
| +1 902-492-4043
The Best Place for Fresh and Local Foods in Downtown Halifax Halifax Canada

More info

Sun 9am - 3pm
Tue - Fri 10am - 5pm
Sat 7am - 3pm

Located at the south end of the Halifax waterfront the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market is the oldest continually run farmer's market in all of North America, having opened in 1750. Here you can find fresh and local foods along with handmade arts and crafts. The market is a great place to grab a bite to eat, do some people watching and meet the locals. Whether you like locally-made apple cider, homemade brownies, Parisian-style crepes, Chinese dumplings or you are just looking for a souvenir from travels the market is definitely a great place to visit.

By Cailin O'Neil , AFAR Local Expert

