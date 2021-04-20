Where are you going?
1869 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S9, Canada
Website
| +1 902-422-3077
Boutique Shops by the Harbour Halifax Canada

Boutique Shops by the Harbour

The perfect place to buy souvenirs or to take home a little part of Nova Scotia for yourself. The Historic Properties are located along the north end of the waterfront boardwalk in downtown Halifax. These buildings were originally warehouses that were used for privateering and smuggling dating back to the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. Today, they are home to various restaurants and pubs, as well as several boutique shops and stores that sell many local products.

By Cailin O'Neil , AFAR Local Expert

