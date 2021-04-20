Historic Properties 1869 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S9, Canada

Boutique Shops by the Harbour The perfect place to buy souvenirs or to take home a little part of Nova Scotia for yourself. The Historic Properties are located along the north end of the waterfront boardwalk in downtown Halifax. These buildings were originally warehouses that were used for privateering and smuggling dating back to the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. Today, they are home to various restaurants and pubs, as well as several boutique shops and stores that sell many local products.



