The Best of Autumn in Montreal
Collected by Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert
Autumn in Montreal is bliss for most Montrealers; the weather is slightly crisper, the leaves are changing colors, and the city is, quite simply, in its lovely state. Apple-picking, Mont-Royal hiking, park hopping and coffee shop exploring are perfect autumn activities as far as Montreal is concerned.
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
4101 Rue Sherbrooke E, Montréal, QC H1X 2B2, Canada
The Lantern Festival is without a doubt my favorite festival—ever, in the world. I'm not even sure why. It's not star-studded. It's not particularly big. It's not in the warmest conditions. But damn it if it's not the prettiest thing. The pathways...
Dunham, QC, Canada
Few other places near Montreal can offer rolling hills, quality products, and incredible fall foliage like the Eastern Townships. Just under an hour from downtown, the Dunham area boasts some of the best views and hiking opportunities in the...
Ville-Marie, Montreal, QC, Canada
Where North American meets Europe, and where history meets today. Old-Montreal could fool visitors into believing they've traveled halfway across the world! Cobblestone streets and old, intricately ornate buildings abound—thanks to Montreal’s...
22 Chemin Macdonald, Montréal, QC H3C 6A3, Canada
Those seeking adventure and a hair-raising experience should beware: La Ronde goes big. The amusement park, located a quick bus ride from downtown Montreal, raises the dead, so to speak, for the most frightening festival in the province: Fright...
2291 Boulevard Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC J7V 8P4, Canada
Few things characterize autumn in North American more than apple picking, apple pies, and apple cider. If you feel like connecting with nature and experiencing a Canadian tradition, head to the western tip of the island and the Labonté Orchard for...
1260 Chemin Remembrance, Montréal, QC H3H 1A2, Canada
Mount Royal Park starts at the edge of the city just beyond the McGill campus and runs alongside neighborhoods like Plateau before rising to the top of 764-foot-tall Mount Royal (Mont Réal), the hill that gives the city its name. The twisting...
1365 Rue Ontario E, Montréal, QC H2L 1S1, Canada
As if the Montreal restaurant scene weren't exciting enough, 125 restaurants decided to come up with a special fall menu and draw people out of their houses in defiance of the weather. The concept behind Restaurant Week is fairly simple but...
