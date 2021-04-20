Jardin Botanique
4101 Rue Sherbrooke E, Montréal, QC H1X 2B2, Canada
| +1 514-868-3000
Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm
Be Amazed at the Chinese Lantern FestivalThe Lantern Festival is without a doubt my favorite festival—ever, in the world. I'm not even sure why. It's not star-studded. It's not particularly big. It's not in the warmest conditions.
But damn it if it's not the prettiest thing.
The pathways of the Chinese Gardens are lit up at nightfall, illuminating hundreds of lanterns scattered around the pond. Some are animal-shaped, others are human-shaped, and together they create this amazing scenery that seems to have traveled halfway across the world. Which isn't that far from the truth, technically. The lanterns are designed by Chinese artists in China and assembled in Montreal over the summer.
If you are visiting Montreal in the fall, this event is a must-do.
Until November 3rd at the Montreal Botanical Gardens.