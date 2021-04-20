Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jardin Botanique

4101 Rue Sherbrooke E, Montréal, QC H1X 2B2, Canada
Website
| +1 514-868-3000
Be Amazed at the Chinese Lantern Festival Montreal Canada

More info

Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm

Be Amazed at the Chinese Lantern Festival

The Lantern Festival is without a doubt my favorite festival—ever, in the world. I'm not even sure why. It's not star-studded. It's not particularly big. It's not in the warmest conditions.

But damn it if it's not the prettiest thing.

The pathways of the Chinese Gardens are lit up at nightfall, illuminating hundreds of lanterns scattered around the pond. Some are animal-shaped, others are human-shaped, and together they create this amazing scenery that seems to have traveled halfway across the world. Which isn't that far from the truth, technically. The lanterns are designed by Chinese artists in China and assembled in Montreal over the summer.

If you are visiting Montreal in the fall, this event is a must-do.

Until November 3rd at the Montreal Botanical Gardens.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points