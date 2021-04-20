Where are you going?
Verger Labonté

2291 Boulevard Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC J7V 8P4, Canada
Website
| +1 514-453-5379
Apple-Picking Season Notre Dame De L'Île Perrot Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm

Apple-Picking Season

Few things characterize autumn in North American more than apple picking, apple pies, and apple cider.

If you feel like connecting with nature and experiencing a Canadian tradition, head to the western tip of the island and the Labonté Orchard for a wee session of apple picking. There is a small admission fee of $2, and you are free to stay on site for as long as you like. If you don't go for the apple picking, go for the heaven-sent desserts at the on-site café. The apple crumble will make you a believer.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

