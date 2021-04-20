La Ronde
22 Chemin Macdonald
| +1 514-397-2000
Beware What the Night HidesThose seeking adventure and a hair-raising experience should beware: La Ronde goes big.
The amusement park, located a quick bus ride from downtown Montreal, raises the dead, so to speak, for the most frightening festival in the province: Fright Fest. In addition to the world-class white-knuckle rides, La Ronde also offers terrifying sights and surprises that redefine "scared to death." Vampires, witches, zombies, werewolves... who knows what's hiding in the dark?
Amid thousands of pumpkins, cornstalks, and hay bales, visitors can roam around the park and meet oversized creatures from the “Thrills by Day, Fright by Night” surprises. The month-long celebration runs Saturdays and Sundays through October.