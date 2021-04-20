Foodie Delights At Atwater Market

Atwater Market is a foodie's delight. I could spend hours browsing its bakeries, cheese counters, and gourmet specialty shops offering everything from Thai chilli sauces to sea salt caramel coulis. Truth be known, I never really succumb to these temptations since they tend to cost more here, but nowhere else will you find them all under one roof.



Once I'm done gawking at the goodies, it's usually lunch time. That's when I enjoy the added pleasure of choosing between a handful of fine eateries, like Satay Brothers' ever popular Singaporean noodle shop (get in line and wait—you won't regret it), Fou du chef, which serves up the wild mushrooms from the adjacent stand, or Marmite sulfeu, which offers curries and stews from Reunion Island.