The Ultimate Foodie ExperienceThe whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all things food.
From sweet and tangy strawberries to ice wines, cheeses, and maple creations, the Atwater Market leaves very few unimpressed. A true staple of the Montreal culinary scene, this is a must for all foodies.
Pack a Basket of Berries
Atwater Market is more popular among visitors than Marche Jean-Talon, and it can get a little crowded on weekends, but don't let that dissuade you from visiting and deciding which market you enjoy best.
Bountiful produce, outstanding butcher shops, a creperie, a satay stand, and even a booth that features kelp caviar call Atwater home.
Foodie Delights At Atwater Market
Atwater Market is a foodie's delight. I could spend hours browsing its bakeries, cheese counters, and gourmet specialty shops offering everything from Thai chilli sauces to sea salt caramel coulis. Truth be known, I never really succumb to these temptations since they tend to cost more here, but nowhere else will you find them all under one roof.
Once I'm done gawking at the goodies, it's usually lunch time. That's when I enjoy the added pleasure of choosing between a handful of fine eateries, like Satay Brothers' ever popular Singaporean noodle shop (get in line and wait—you won't regret it), Fou du chef, which serves up the wild mushrooms from the adjacent stand, or Marmite sulfeu, which offers curries and stews from Reunion Island.
Atwater Market: The Perfect Culinary Stop in Montreal
A late morning stroll through Atwater Market will bring out the hunger in anyone. Between fruit and vegetable vendors, you'll find local cheeses, maple syrup, honey, and and a wide a range of pastries all vying for your attention. If an hour of grazing still doesn't fill you up, the dozen or so cafes and food vendors should help finish the job!
Built in 1933, Atwater Market was originally built as an exposition hall, only to later be requisitioned by the Canadian Military. Post-war, the market was the site for political rallies, sporting events, and of course now, a fantastic indoor/outdoor market.
