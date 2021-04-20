MTL à TABLE
1365 Rue Ontario E, Montréal, QC H2L 1S1, Canada
| +1 514-419-5444
Sun - Wed 11am - 11pm
Thur 11am - 1am
Fri, Sat 11am - 5am
Taste MTL: Restaurant Week is Here!As if the Montreal restaurant scene weren't exciting enough, 125 restaurants decided to come up with a special fall menu and draw people out of their houses in defiance of the weather.
The concept behind Restaurant Week is fairly simple but oh-so-fantastic: 125 restaurants, one pre-set menu, and 3 price points ($19, $29, or $39 per head). This is a great way for Montrealers to experience restaurants that they wouldn't be able to afford otherwise, and a way to discover new flavors.
Make sure to look at the event's website to consult the menus and pick your favorites. Reservations are strongly recommended. Also good to know: Many restaurants offer a special $19 menu for late-night orders, after 9:30pm. Bon appétit!