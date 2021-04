MTL à TABLE

Taste MTL: Restaurant Week is Here!

As if the Montreal restaurant scene weren't exciting enough, 125 restaurants decided to come up with a special fall menu and draw people out of their houses in defiance of the weather.The concept behind Restaurant Week is fairly simple but oh-so-fantastic: 125 restaurants, one pre-set menu, and 3 price points ($19, $29, or $39 per head). This is a great way for Montrealers to experience restaurants that they wouldn't be able to afford otherwise, and a way to discover new flavors.Make sure to look at the event's website to consult the menus and pick your favorites. Reservations are strongly recommended. Also good to know: Many restaurants offer a special $19 menu for late-night orders, after 9:30pm. Bon appétit!