The Best Margaritas in New Mexico
Collected by Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert
Thirsty after a day of the New Mexico sights? Don't dismay. Quench your thirst with the best margaritas in New Mexico with a welcome stop at an old-school, classic institution or a family-owned gem. Beloved margaritas are a rite of passage in New Mexico, and stumbling across the best is a matter of finding your favorite tequila or a signature concoction.
A bit of a dive a mile and a half from Santa Fe’s tourist center, Maria’s has been a local favorite since 1952. The food is straightforward and delicious, but the place is at least as beloved for its margaritas—an eight-page menu lists more than...
On a recent June night while the portal was crowded with diners, we found a dark corner in the back of this Santa Fe landmark bar. An open door let in the evening breeze and framed the famous desert light.
A local institution, situated since 1953 in a 1692 adobe hacienda with brightly colored walls and a pretty courtyard, the Shed is deservedly famous for its smoky chile, just-hefty-enough blue corn tortillas, and classic recipes. Its sister...
Tucked into Santa Fe's medieval-looking St. Francis hotel, Secreto is a place to sample award-winning cocktails in style. Cozy couches and a dim, candle-lit hotel foyer may even entice you (and your drink) out of the bar itself. Sink into a chair...
There's always a wait at this family-run mainstay which serves a bevy of Southwestern winners a la the shrimp burritos and carne adovada (red chile–marinated pork) and chili. A trip here is best summed up as friendly, prompt and delicious. Park a...
The outdoor cantina upstairs at the famed Coyote Cafemakes a perfect spot to perch andenjoy a bird's-eye view of the bustle of the Santa Fe streets. Trythe Lava Lamp cocktail, a more-delicious-than-it-soundsblend of draft beer and a frozen...
Located in the historic Taos Inn, Doc Martin's (an old local physician) is a perfect spot for fresh New Mexican classics. The chips and guacamole and blue corn chicken enchiladas pair perfectly with a large roster of cold margaritas including the...
Just 12 miles north of Santa Fe, this picturesque spot is perfect for table-side, made-to-order guacamole and a cold margarita (or two) on a spacious, relaxed scenic patio full of flowers and stunning high-desert mountain views. You might not want...
Located in the Railyard District, the friendly and efficient La Choza (Spanish for “the shed") doles out traditional New Mexican fare. Start with the satisfying posole (a hominy). Try the stuffed sopapillas with an earthy red chile, and classic...
Part of the Inn of the Governors, the rustic, casual, saloon-style vibes of Del Charro beckon one to relax and stay awhile. Try the signature house margarita (a mere $6.50), though the fancier, classic Silvercoin Margarita (a mix of Don Eduardo...
Head up to the fifth floor of the bustling, popular La Fonda Hotel for stellar sunset views of city and distant mountains. Arrive early to beat the crowds and settle in. Relax with the signature margarita called the Bell Ringer, makes the...
