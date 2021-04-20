Where are you going?
Doc Martin's Restaurant

125 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM 87571, USA
Website
+1 575-758-1977
Southwestern Food and Potent Margaritas Taos New Mexico United States

Sat, Sun 7:30am - 2:30pm
Sun - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 3pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 9:30pm

Southwestern Food and Potent Margaritas

Located in the historic Taos Inn, Doc Martin's (an old local physician) is a perfect spot for fresh New Mexican classics. The chips and guacamole and blue corn chicken enchiladas pair perfectly with a large roster of cold margaritas including the $25 Grand Reserve with Cuervo Reserva Familia Extra-Anejo.

Saturday and Sunday draw hungry brunch crowds and evenings usher jolly guests to the Adobe Bar. Nab a seat on the patio and let your troubles fade like the sunset.
By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

