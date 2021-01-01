The Best Bars in Buenos Aires
Collected by Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert
Due to sheer numbers alone, it's a tricky task to choose the best cafés and bars in Buenos Aires. (First, a point regarding language: the words "café" and "bar" are practically interchangeable here.) From the city's most old-fashioned watering holes to contemporary coffeeshops and afternoon tea service at a palatial hotel, Buenos Aires is packed with places to caffeinate or unwind over a glass of wine.
Ángel Justiniano Carranza 2225, C1425 CABA, Argentina
If the name doesn’t tip you off, photos of Eva and Juan You-Know-Who, crammed into every available space, announce this restaurant’s campy (though not entirely tongue-in-cheek) political sympathies. No matter your ideological bent, you’ll enjoy PP...
Junín 1747, C1113AAS CABA, Argentina
Check out the Argentine craft-beer scene at Buller Brewery, an industry pioneer. Expect some sixteen suds varieties—homemade or artisanally sourced—to wash down pub-grub classics like burgers, nachos, onion rings and pigs-in-a-blanket....
Av. Medrano 1475, C1176 CABA, Argentina
A classic Manhattan - paired with a hot dog? You heard that right. Granted, these are gourmet hot dogs. But only the bold and imaginative Fede Cuco, one of the city's premiere bartenders (considered something of a celebrity barman, even, on the...
Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for...
Carlos Calvo 599, C1102AAK CABA, Argentina
For a little old-school San Telmo atmosphere, you can’t do much better than this classic corner bar. Dating from 1864, the antique building started out as a pulpería (general store), the seedy center of a gambling ring and even a brothel before it...
500, Av. Juan de Garay, C1114 CABA, Argentina
'This isn't for everyone,' as the bar's slogan goes, and it's true. (If you're looking for a cold beer, for example, you'll be out of luck at Doppel - this is probably one of the only businesses in all of Buenos Aires where cerveza is pointedly...
Paraná 1048, C1018 ADB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Even if you're not a Spanish speaker, you can put two and two together: Milion means 'million.' It's not clear, in this case, exactly what the name refers to - it could be the fact that you tend to feel feel like a million dollars when you're...
Thames 878, C1414DCR CABA, Argentina
Maybe you've heard of Buenos Aires' restaurantes a las puertas cerradas (closed-door restaurants) - but a closed-door bar? That's how 878 started out: an unmarked door on a quiet residential street in the Villa Crespo neighborhood, a...
Buenos Aires, C1122 Buenos Aires, Argentina
Don't let the 'Afternoon Tea' title fool you: at the Alvear Palace's lavish service, you'll be having far more than a cup of Earl Grey. Guests are pleasantly stuffed here, in fact, with beautiful little cakes, homemade scones, tiny tea sandwiches,...
Av. Rivadavia 3899, C1204AAD C1204AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
On weekends, the line to get into Las Violetas stretches halfway around the block. (A little much, you say, in a city that's filled with lovely cafes?) No, in fact, the locals know what they're doing. This gem of a corner cafe may be the most...
AAK, Libertad 505, C1012 CABA, Argentina
Teatro Colón, considered one of the most beautiful opera houses in the world, is a must-see for architecture fans and ballet enthusiasts alike. Around the corner is Petit Colón, one of the city's most elegant cafés — and a perfect spot to stop for...
Av. de Mayo 591, C1084 AAA, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires is filled with historic bars and cafés, but London City, recently reopened after significant restorations, is worth seeking out for two reasons: its literary pedigree and its fantastic location. The café was the particular favorite of...
Av. Brasil 399, C1154AAC CABA, Argentina
Perched on the northern (and safer) edge of Parque Lezama, a leafy green park that separates tourist-friendly San Telmo with the meaner streets of La Boca, Bar Británico is the real deal - a no-frills corner bar with a long history in the...
Sarmiento, C1008 CABA, Argentina
There's a certain formality to the New Brighton: an elegantly dressed attendant opens the door for you, a gentleman in a tuxedo plays the baby grand in the back, the wood bar has been polished so much that you can practically see your own...
An observer from the sidewalk might puzzle as groups of people march into this pretty flower store—and don’t emerge shortly with bouquets. The customers are not here for the blossoms but for what lies below. A door at the rear of the...
Francisco Acuña de Figueroa 1790, C1180ABH CABA, Argentina
For serious wine enthusiasts, this is the closed-door dining experience of choice. On Wednesday through Saturday at at Casa Coupage, a pair of sommeliers serve a seasonal tasting menu with wine pairings to nine tables inside their elegant Palermo...
Humberto 1º 1462, C1076 CABA, Argentina
There are two ways to see tango in Buenos Aires: at a glitzy made-for-tourists tango show (which is, to be fair, a good time in its own right) or at a milonga, or tango club. One of the best, El Niño Bien, well off the tourist circuit at the...
Chile 502, C1098 AAL, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Founded in 1982 by local poet Rubén Derlis, this café once served as a meeting place for writers, artists, and left-leaning thinkers anxious to speak freely after years of fear and oppression under Argentina’s late-’70s...
Av. de Mayo 825, C1084 CABA, Argentina
More than a local institution dating back to the 1850s, the Café Tortoni ranks among the world’s most famous salons. As vintage photos here show, the columned establishment has hosted more literary figures than you can count. Play...
