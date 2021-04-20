Where are you going?
Café la Poesía

Chile 502, C1098 AAL, Buenos Aires, Argentina
+54 11 6729-8510
Café La Poesía
Delicious: Cappuccino
Café La Poesía Aal Argentina
Delicious: Cappuccino Aal Argentina

Sun - Sat 10am - 12am

Café La Poesía

Founded in 1982 by local poet Rubén Derlis, this café once served as a meeting place for writers, artists, and left-leaning thinkers anxious to speak freely after years of fear and oppression under Argentina’s late-’70s military dictatorships. Order the picada, a charcuterie and cheese sampler; lubricate with a traditional local-favorite drink like a Fernet-and-Coke or a Cynar, the tangy artichoke liqueur mixed with pomelo, a sour, grapefruit-flavored soda. Wood paneling and exposed brick, walls covered in photographs, and shelves packed with antique objets make La Poesía an inviting space to linger over a book from the lending library or listen to the live tango music played on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
By Travesías

Lindsay Davis
almost 7 years ago

Delicious: Cappuccino

One of the most delightful things I discovered in Buenos Aires was that steaming cups of cappuccinos were often accompanied by tiny scoops of vanilla gelato to help cool and sweeten it- two treats in one!

