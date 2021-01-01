The Best Bars in Austin
From the most design-forward cocktail lounges to a state-of-the-art brewery, from casual patio drinks to hotel bars with style, Austin's drinking scene is on point. Grab a icy long-neck or a frosty margarita or an of-the-moment cocktail concoction, and taste the Texas spirit.
108 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
The tiny cocktail bar Small Victory opened in a sequestered nook of a parking garage (you read that correctly), replacing divey Mike’s Pub. Mike’s undoubtedly had its fans, but finding cocktails made with such care and so little...
7020 Easy Wind Dr, Austin, TX 78752, USA
Owned and managed by a cooperative made up of its workers and the community, Black Star Co-op supports fair wages, sources its ingredients from local farms, and elects its governing board democratically. Sound strident? It isn't: It manages...
755 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78702, USA
This is the ultimate farm to table dining experience in most dreamy setting. Eden East's dining room is a grouping of communal wooden tables, under the stars and trees at Springdale Farm, lit by dangling orbs, crystals. The cooking takes place in...
4515 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745, USA
"Everyone from the late blues musician Stevie Ray Vaughan to the Butthole Surfers has played at the Continental Club. Musicians who do big gigs in Austin like to play small shows here afterward," says Liz Lambert.
1816 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Whisler's cocktail bar is equal hit with neighborhood residents, weekend crowds, and chefs and bartenders on their nights off. It's the perfect spot for Mezcal lovers looking for a live music scene.
13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin, TX 78736, USA
The independent beer scene in Austin has exploded. Jester King Brewery, a 20-mile drive from downtown, takes advantage of the ample space anda pastoralsetting at the edge of the Hill Country. The farmhouse breweryprovides ample outdoor seating and...
503 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
4160, 242 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
There are a few locations of Jo’s, but the on South Congress has jus the basics from breakfast tacos to their signature i"iced turbo" and Belgium Bomber—more chocolate milk than iced coffee. It’s open until 9pm, so post up all...
1209 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Hillside Farmacy is a farm-to-table restaurant in Austinbuilt around a pharmacy theme. While it may sound odd, the execution is brilliant, with incredible food and wonderfully eclectic design. The restaurant space was formerly the home of a 1920s...
1950 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Part Tex-Indian restaurant, part brewpub, part music venue–Whip In is anything but ordinary. This former convenience store-turned-restaurant is where locals go for south Asian food with South Austin moods. This quirky stomping ground offers...
11310 Domain Dr, Austin, TX 78758, USA
All things old-school are revered at this new North Austin bar, restaurant, and play spot—from bowling and shuffleboard to deviled eggs and spiked punch (the latter in a bowl, as the venue's name suggests). It might sound like your grandparents'...
1411 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Takoba Austin is a great East Austin hangout spot for brunch, dinner or simply drinks. A covered outdoor patio is perfect on a cool afternoon. Try the Michelada, which comes in a salt and lime-rimmed frosty mug, filled with tomato juice, tabasco...
114 Linden St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Lustre Pearl had me immediately upon entry, with the neon sign above the fireplace reading 'ici tout est bon' (here, all is good). The space is hugely appealing, especially the exterior with ping pong tables and rocking chairs galore. With bars...
500 San Marcos St #105, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Imagine this: A full espresso bar, 39 craft beers on tap, breakfast, sandwiches, bar snacks, and charcuterie, all in one place. It's kind of divine. If you prefer to sip good coffee slowly, savoring every bit of the dark brew, you are in the right...
4729 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756, USA
Nothing accompanies a great pizza pie like a perfectly brewed pint of beer, and the folks over at Pinthouse Brewery have mastered this combo. The beer tanks lining the entrance will lure you in, while the smell of the perfect pizza, baked with...
1305 W Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
ABGB carries some “Always” beers—which you will always find being poured here—and other “Sometimes” beers, which will come and go with the seasons, the fashion, and the whims of the bar staff. The menu, too,...
