Portland started the craft beer revolution and the city remains home to a vibrant and ever-growing group of breweries. Belly up to the taps at one of the city's oldest brewpubs or try something new new new. No matter which beer stop you choose from the list below, you're golden. There are, of course, plenty of IPAs around town but, no matter your taste, Portland is sure to serve up what you love to drink. Pick a few from the list below and make a night of it. Want to try several breweries in one night (or day)? Ride around with Brewcycle (a multi-person traveling bar you help pedal) or Brewvana (a good old bus tour).