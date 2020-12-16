Where are you going?
The 9 Best Breweries in Portland

Collected by Jay Rymeski , AFAR Local Expert
Portland started the craft beer revolution and the city remains home to a vibrant and ever-growing group of breweries. Belly up to the taps at one of the city's oldest brewpubs or try something new new new. No matter which beer stop you choose from the list below, you're golden. There are, of course, plenty of IPAs around town but, no matter your taste, Portland is sure to serve up what you love to drink. Pick a few from the list below and make a night of it. Want to try several breweries in one night (or day)? Ride around with Brewcycle (a multi-person traveling bar you help pedal) or Brewvana (a good old bus tour).
Widmer Brothers Brewing Company

929 N Russell St, Portland, OR 97227, USA
A trip to Widmer Brothers Brewing Company is a pilgrimage for many, but you don't have to be a card-carrying beer geek to enjoy this romp through suds and stainless. The guides who explain the intricacies of creating German-inspired beers know the...
Cascade Brewing Barrel House

939 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
With more than 60 breweries, Portland has more than anywhere else in the world. If you do not start drinking at dawn, and drink at lunch, and drink through the evening, you are not doing your part.
Migration Brewing Co.

2828 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232, USA
Finding great beer is rarely about the destination and more about the journey. There are no shortage of trails to take you on beer expeditions in Portland, with Migration taking its place among the best. Locally sourced, owned, operated and...
Captured by Porches

7316 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203, USA
We were out at Kruger Farms on Sauvie Island for a summer evening concert when we came across the Captured by Porches beer bus. Parked amid the farm-fresh veggies, burger stands, and roasted corn on the cob, the beer line seemed manageable for as...
Hair of the Dog Brewing Company

61 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Hair of the Dog was the most fun (and perhaps the most risky) stop on our Portland bicycle brewery tour. The beers are delicious, unique, and each named after the brewers—which makes it especially fun to get a flight and compare them. I liked...
Ecliptic Brewing

825 N Cook St, Portland, OR 97227, USA
Celestial is the vibe at Ecliptic. And with a sky's-the-limit attitude, NoPo's busy brewhouse delivers on a number of innovative fronts. There's nothing special about the tilt-up concrete warehouse where Ecliptic does its magic. It's all about...
Deschutes Brewery & Public House

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
When it comes to pub crawling in Portland, Deschutes Brewing is a classy stop to regroup and recharge in the Pearl. With more than a dozen taps pouring the usual suspects along with a collection of seasonal and experimental brews made specifically...
Rogue Distillery and Public House

1339 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
One of my favorite ways to sample a city is to taste its micro-brews. So when I'm in Portland, my number-one stop is the Rogue Distillery and Public House. The beer is so spectacular I lugged home several pints. With so many to choose from, I...
Brewvana

You're either on the bus or off the bus and in the case of BREWVANA, climb aboard. This beer tour includes some of Portland's best breweries like Hopworks and Coalition. The route usually has four stops with lunch, snacks, and chachkas included....
More Details >
BrewCycle Portland

1425 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
For two-plus hours of tooling around NW Portland on a cycle with 15 of your newest, closest friends, it's the BrewCycle. The cycle is really a covered surrey of sorts, built out of many recycled parts, with seats for pedal pushers and a bench in...
