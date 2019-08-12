10 Best Places to Go in November

Whether you want to dine in Singapore or swim in the Sea of Cortez, these are our top picks for November travel.

November in the United States means a barrage of post-Halloween candy sales, the beginning of holiday shopping season, and a veritable feast on Thanksgiving Day. But November doesn’t look the same everywhere. Whether you want to taste the street foods of Singapore or bask in the sunshine of the Mexican Riviera, here are 10 of the best places to travel in November. Photo by Leonov.O/Shutterstock Flamenco is a dance and music form native to the region of Andalusia. Seville November is great for: culture vultures Shoulder season brings pleasant temperatures, some rain showers, few crowds, and low lodging rates to the capital of Andalusia in southern Spain. Admire the works of baroque masters like Murillo or Zurbarán at the Museum of Fine Arts or see what today’s visual artists are dreaming up at the Centro Andaluz de Arts Comtemporáneo. During the 26th annual Mes de Danza festival, watch international contemporary dancers perform in places like the 18th-century Maestranza and on the streets through the first week of November, or snag tickets for a show at the flamenco museum. Cinephiles gather for screenings of the latest films by up-and-coming directors from November 8 to 16, 2019, for the Seville European Film Festival. Tired of taking in all the culture? Wind down on an evening sherry and tapas tasting tour that takes gourmands to iconic local bars, including the oldest one in the city—open since 1670. —Sara Button Photo by OldManLoudWife/Shutterstock Visit Grand Canyon National Park in fall for incredible autumn light—and to celebrate the park. Arizona November is great for: creatives, desert addicts Newcomers to the Grand Canyon State will be delighted by the mild temperatures and myriad things to do both outdoors and in during an Arizona fall. If travelers head south to Tucson early in November, they can catch the All Souls Procession Weekend (November 2–3, 2019), which began 30 years ago as a single performance piece by a local artist to memorialize her father and has transformed into an annual arts procession attracting more than 150,000 participants and attendees a year. The main event culminates in a parade and the burning of a giant urn holding wishes and offerings for those who have died. When the crowds have cleared the parade route on Monday, visitors can check out the quirky shops along Fourth Avenue and peruse the wares at Mercado San Agustin. Don’t forget to stop for a bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dog loaded with pinto beans, diced onions, tomatoes, and more at El Güero Canelo on your way out of town. For an elegant city break, book a stay further north at the historic Arizona Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. U.S. presidents and celebrities—like frequent guest Marilyn Monroe—have stayed at the resort, and architecture fans will get a kick out of the art deco details; Frank Lloyd Wright was a consulting architect for a time. A special 90th anniversary tea service featuring popular tea from across the decades adds grandeur to the afternoon, and a weekly Tequila Sunrise toast in the Wright Bar where bartender Gene Sulit created the cocktail is complimentary ($14 for nonguests).



Finally, November is also a good time to take a trip to Grand Canyon National Park. The hordes of summer tourists have left, the through-hikers haven’t snapped up all the backpacking permits, and though the weather is starting to cool, the South Rim is open and temperatures inside the canyon are still wonderful. —Sara Button Photo by VarnaK/Shutterstock.com Escape gray drabness with a trip to Phuket, Thailand. Phuket, Thailand November is great for: aquaphiles The charms of Phuket, Thailand’s largest and most developed island, don’t get lost on anyone. There’s something for everyone among the brightly lit night markets and bustling beach roads packed with every kind of restaurant and resort imaginable (including a brand new InterContinental Phuket Resort, opening in September). It’s also Thailand’s premier hub for snorkeling and scuba diving, and the best conditions start in November, when the seas are calmer. It’s as easy as renting fins, a mask, and a snorkel from a beach shop, but lots of hotels also have them on hand. Even popular beaches such as Patong, Karon, and Kata have their share of coral reefs, but snorkelers favor Ao Sane, a rocky southwestern beach—it’s not as well-traveled so expect a low-key vibe with lots of room for marine exploration. At Paradise Beach, strong swimmers will need to swim out over 300 feet from shore, but they are rewarded with a coral reef. Off the southeastern coast is Racha Yai island, where rugged reefs and boat wrecks promise subterranean wonder. There are also plentiful dive shops and sites along Chalong Bay. Chartering your own boat is another great way to get a feel for the underwater landscape. Navigate to the little islands of Coral Island, Khai Island, the Phi Phi Islands, or the scenic Ao Phang Nga and Sirinat National Parks. Once you’ve dropped anchor in the perfect location, you can jump off deck for a swim, snorkel, scuba dive, or even try your hand at deep sea fishing. —AFAR Editors Photo by MNStudio/Shutterstock.com Observatories at the summit of Mauna Kea mountain The Big Island, Hawaii November is great for: beach bums and hiking hounds November on the Big Island of Hawaii is just the ticket for relaxing before a busy holiday season. As with any Hawaiian island, this one is a beachgoer’s dream, with unique spots to sunbathe and float (including one of only two green sand beaches in the United States, Papakolea beach). Visitors can night-snorkel with manta rays, surf Kailua-Kona hot spots, and try ancient Polynesian healing traditions, such as a lomi-lomi massage and volcanic mud wraps, at spas.

