The Perfect Day in Portland
Collected by Jay Rymeski , AFAR Local Expert
Picking the fun and food for one single day in Portland is, to put it mildly, a tricky task. But if it's just one day you've got, we've got your back. You'll start with a coffee- and donut-fueled morning and end up drowning your sorrow over leaving at one of the city's many (many) craft beer breweries. In between? Gardens, food carts, and, of course, some shopping. Off you go...
701 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
We all love a free tour and this introduction to Portland was a perfect one. What’s the tour, you ask? Well, it’s the Secrets of Portlandia tour of course! The walk covers all of the weird facts, sites, and signs that make Portland the crazy fun...
3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
The tram gives Portland visitors stunning views of the city, river, and mountains beyond. Grab the streetcar from downtown out to the waterfront. You're delivered to the lower terminal for the three-minute ride carrying you 3,300 feet at 20 MPH to...
2035 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
4024 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97227, USA
Portland's original tiki bar lives on. This NoPo classic lights up the night with gaudy neon on the outside and kitschy karaoke on the in. Dive bar would be elevating the Alibi. The decor hasn't changed since the fifties, and neither has some of...
4231-4237 SW Corbett Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
Peruvian-inspired Paiche was named the best restaurant in Portland by Willamette Week, 2017. Paiche has delighting diners in its warm, wood accented digs on Corbett Ave and now has the recognition it so deserves. Lima born, Chef Jose Luis de...
Portland, OR, USA
This delightful Peruvian eatery is a wonderful addition to the Portland food scene. Andina alum Zoraya Zambrano launches this venture with the help of family and friends. Daughter Gloria and son, Gary have taken the skill and energy they were...
The ambience of the rooftop Altabira City Tavern has been hiding in plain sight for decades. Once, the former dive bar - Windows Skyroom & Terrace - squandered the splendid view property for years. Along came the folks from Hotel Modera and the...
You're either on the bus or off the bus and in the case of BREWVANA, climb aboard. This beer tour includes some of Portland's best breweries like Hopworks and Coalition. The route usually has four stops with lunch, snacks, and chachkas included....
