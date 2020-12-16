Picking the fun and food for one single day in Portland is, to put it mildly, a tricky task. But if it's just one day you've got, we've got your back. You'll start with a coffee- and donut-fueled morning and end up drowning your sorrow over leaving at one of the city's many (many) craft beer breweries. In between? Gardens, food carts, and, of course, some shopping. Off you go...