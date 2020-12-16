Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Beyond Portland's City Limits: The Best Day Trips

Collected by Jay Rymeski , AFAR Local Expert
You can take your rented bike and pedal down to a waiting Zipcar and get out of town. From the mountains to the coast—and everything in between—you'll enjoy an easy break from the urban outlook, usually with an hour of driving, or less.
Save Place

Multnomah Falls

53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
More Details >
Save Place

Collins Beach

NW Reeder Rd, Portland, OR 97231, USA
Perched on a not-so-lonely nude beach on the northern end of Sauvie Island is an enigma. Well above waterline lies a 30-foot orb that piques the imagination and challenges explanation. The "spaceship" origin is not interstellar but certainly...
More Details >
Save Place

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum

500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128, USA
Outside Portland, OR, the area is known for its pinot noirs as it has vineyards balore and beautiful views of the surrounding mountains. And right out there is the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, in McMinnville just a short drive from downtown...
More Details >
Save Place

Red Ridge Farms

5510 NE Breyman Orchards Rd, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Red Ridge Farms has been growing grapes in the Dundee Hills for 40 years. In 2005, it added olives to its repertoire, becoming the only commercial producer of olive oil in Oregon. Call ahead to visit the mill and sample such varieties as Arbequina...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Puy A Wine Valley Inn

I'm not one for posting food photos, but I had to make an exception for this one. I was seated at a table at the Le Puy bed and breakfast in Newberg, OR. As this wonderful dish was placed in front of me, the innkeeper informed me that the eggs...
More Details >
Save Place

Warrior Rock Lighthouse

Warrior Rock Lighthouse, St Helens, OR 97051, USA
Minutes from downtown Portland, there's a hike on the northern tip of Sauvie Island that takes you through bird-sanctuary beauty and wilderness isolation. The walk out to explore Oregon's smallest lighthouse can be a comfortable sunny stroll...
More Details >
Save Place

Dee Wright Observatory

McKenzie Hwy, Blue River, OR 97413, USA
A trip up to the Dee Wright is a required trek for all my guests who visit Oregon. If you want to experience the power and beauty of the planet, the Old McKenzie Highway delivers an eyeful. Starting in Ponderosa Pine forests and climbing to 5,300...
More Details >
Save Place

Cannery Pier Hotel

10 Basin St, Astoria, OR 97103, USA
The Cannery Pier Hotel is a delightful property in the old cannery district on the Columbia River waterfront in Astoria. The 360-degree feel of the water makes a stay at the Pier more like a luxury cruise line port of call. The views are bound to...
More Details >
Save Place

Bridgewater Bistro

20 Basin St, Astoria, OR 97103, USA
Astoria's Cannery Row has enjoyed a resurgence as a tourist destination for Oregon Coast visitors. As the former state capital clings to the Columbia River with the determination of a stubborn child, dwindling fishery and logging economies give...
More Details >
Save Place

Three Sisters Wilderness

Blue River, OR 97413, USA
A black, awe-inspiring lava landscape is the welcome mat to our trek into Oregon's iconic volcano reserve. The Three Sisters: Faith/North, Hope/Middle, and Charity/South are ringed by a trail network that includes a stretch on the infamous Pacific...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without