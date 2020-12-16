No matter the time of day, weather, or your mood, your list of Portland to-dos will stay stacked with good times and stellar flavors. Grab some chow from the city's famous food carts, shop downtown Portland, tour Pittock Mansion, or take a bike ride through one of the city's many parks. Up for something else? You could always spend the day browsing Powell's City of Books. Or the whole weekend. Here, some fine ideas to get you going.