You Can Stay Overnight at This Ghostbusters Firehouse—Here’s Who You Gonna Call (to Book It)

Though it’s been almost 40 years since Ghostbusters first hit the silver screen, the story about three oddball scientists who combat myriad supernatural creatures plaguing New York City remains a popular culture icon. Rarely do you find a movie so quotable nearly four decades later.

For those who can’t get enough and want to up the ante this spooky season, Vacasa, a vacation rental management company, recently announced it has collaborated with Sony Pictures to recreate the firehouse where the trio of paranormal protectors lived and worked from in the classic film. The look-alike is located in the Nob Hill neighborhood of Portland, Oregon (not in New York City) and it is being offered as an exclusive stay for up to five guests over Halloween weekend.

The rental comes with all the real and imaginary scientific gear guests needs for catching supernatural creatures. Courtesy of Vacasa

Beyond two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a full kitchen, the three-story firehouse will also be stocked with ghost traps, unlicensed nuclear accelerators, proton packs, an aura video analyzer, and Ghostbusters uniforms that guests can wear. Naturally, the pantry will be filled with StayPuft marshmallows and cheesy crackers. Just be sure to watch out for the cursed painting of Vigo the Carpathian (the primary adversary in Ghostbusters II) in the living room.

The three-night stay will run from October 28 to October 31, meaning guests can get out just in time before things get too spooky.

How to book a stay at the “Ghostbusters” Firehouse

The three-night stay goes live on Vacasa on October 21 at 10 a.m. PT. The nightly rate will be $19.84 (in honor of the year that Ghostbusters debuted), plus taxes and fees. There’s only one stay up for grabs, available on a first-come, first-served basis.