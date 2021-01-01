Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Shopping in Portland

Collected by Alexander Basek , AFAR Local Expert
No matter your passion, Portland has you covered. The tax-free shopping wonderland is loaded with stores to tickle the fancy of shoppers both casual and obsessed. From Powell’s City of Books—easily one of the best bookstores in the United States—to Wildfang, where the coolest patriarchy smashers hang, and, yes, all the chain stores, Portland’s got the goods. Some of the city’s shopping hubs include downtown Portland, Pioneer Place, 23rd Avenue, and the Pearl District. Fuel up with some java at the coffee shop of your choice because there is serious shopping to be done.
Save Place

Wildfang

3448, 1230 SE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
On the corner of a rather scrofulous downtown block and across the street from the Ace Hotel’s event space, Wildfang is a self-described “home for badass women.” Whether it’s street style with a feminist message—even...
More Details >
Save Place

Solabee Flowers & Botanicals

801 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217, USA
Looking to take home a piece of Portland? Your new best fronds are here to help. Solabee Flowers & Botanicals is your source for succulents, staghorn ferns, stately palms, and just about anything else you can imagine from the world of...
More Details >
Save Place

Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.

2181 NW Nicolai St, Portland, OR 97210, USA
Anyone taking diligent notes on Portland decor is sure to notice similarities in design from location to location beyond a love for taxidermy. Much of that Rose City decorating style emanates from Schoolhouse Electric. Located in a 115-year-old...
More Details >
Save Place

Park Avenue Fine Wines

626 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
All those Willamette Valley pinot noirs you’ve heard about? This is the wine shop in Portland where you’ll find many of them. Fresh off a move in 2016 to a former brasserie, Park Avenue Wines now covers 8,500 square feet of space and...
More Details >
Save Place

The Tin Bucket

3520 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227, USA
There was a time in the not-too-distant past when folks would wander down to their neighborhood brewery and come home with a pail or two of fresh beer. Today's growler industry was born from these humble beginnings. The Tin Bucket takes the...
More Details >
Save Place

Portland Farmers Market

240 N Broadway #129, Portland, OR 97227, USA
When traveling, I love to spend Saturday morning at the farmers market. There's no better way to meet the locals and get to know the town culture. What produce do they love? What coffee do they sip? What's the overall mood? One of the best...
More Details >
Save Place

Serra Dispensary Downtown

220 SW 1st Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
This is the best way to explore Portland’s budding dispensary scene. At Serra Modern Druggist’s flagship downtown location, you’ll get a one-on-one walkthrough of edibles, flower, and every other form of cannabis product...
More Details >
Save Place

Powell's City of Books

1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
More Details >
Save Place

Clever Cycles

900 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214, USA
This is a beautiful bike shop in the Hawthorne neighborhood catering to the conventional —and the not-so-standard—two-wheel transport. I was astounded at some of the new "looks" in cycling. It's eye candy even to the most disinterested shopper....
More Details >
Save Place

Lizard Lounge

1323 NW Irving St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
This is a cool clothing store in the Pearl featuring gear and fashion from a variety of mainstream and boutique brands. The Lizard collections coalesce into a catalog of functional apparel with style and sustainability at the heart of their...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
  2. 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
  3. 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
  5. 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30