The Best Bars in Portland
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Portland's bar scene goes far far beyond offering a little something for everyone. The city is rich with knowledgable bartenders and cocktail innovators. From swanky mixed drinks to tiki bar delights, cutting edge wine bars, and, of course, craft brews, Portland is the place to find your new favorite tipple. You're going to love the city's late-night scene.
Save Place
1500 bottles of booze on the wall, 1500 bottles of booze… The Multnomah Whiskey Library serves up more than just great whiskey and atmosphere. The experience of finding oneself comfortably cradled in the arms of a worn leather chair, perusing a...
Save Place
3971 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97212, USA
Box Social is about as close as you'll ever get to a classic speakeasy—small, nondescript, curtains drawn, and upon arrival you'll wonder if you need a secret password to enter. Deemed Portland's premiere drinking parlor, the Box is all about...
Save Place
614 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
This bar takes its cues from the Rockwellian flavor of Art Deco. The respectable selection of gin and single malts was well paired with sizable, dark wooded den that was warmly lit by a double fireplace. I felt like a modern mountain king at rest...
Save Place
1015 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
If you enjoy drinking cocktails, you'll like the Teardrop Lounge. If you enjoy seeing them made, you'll like it even more. It was pure fluke that when we arrived, the only seats remaining were the two barstools next to the wait-station, and we...
Save Place
736 SE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
This is one of the new hot bars, just a few blocks down from the Jupiter Hotel on SE Grand and Morrision. Checkpoints: skinny hot bartenders in wifebeaters who shake up some inventive cocktails, a DJ, a 110-year old piano, a horseshoe bar and an...
Save Place
4024 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97227, USA
Portland's original tiki bar lives on. This NoPo classic lights up the night with gaudy neon on the outside and kitschy karaoke on the in. Dive bar would be elevating the Alibi. The decor hasn't changed since the fifties, and neither has some of...
Save Place
1305 SE 8th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Like Groucho Marx, “I don’t want to belong to any club that would have me as a member.” Fortunately for me, the White Owl Social Club is mostly a great bar and restaurant. Joining the club at the White Owl is a matter of showing up, which is when...
Save Place
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210, USA
Ducking into the Matador in the alphabet district is a great way to tour the Mexican culture through its tequila and mezcal heritage. Touting over 100 tequilas in a variety of vintages, you're likely to become a bit overwhelmed by the depth and...
Save Place
5008 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215, USA
Actually, the lobby of the Sapphire Hotel is as far as you'll get when you visit these days. And for all intents and purposes, it's far enough. The Sapphire maintains the edge its enjoyed since its inception in the early 1900s. Then a gathering...
Save Place
955 N Russell St, Portland, OR 97227, USA
The traditional gasthaus in Germany is an inn or pub with a bar, restaurant, party space, and rooms for rent. The Widmer Brothers Gasthaus Pub lives up to all but the last feature and stays true to the love of beer and food. Widmer beers are a...
Save Place
939 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
With more than 60 breweries, Portland has more than anywhere else in the world. If you do not start drinking at dawn, and drink at lunch, and drink through the evening, you are not doing your part.
Save Place
2828 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232, USA
Finding great beer is rarely about the destination and more about the journey. There are no shortage of trails to take you on beer expeditions in Portland, with Migration taking its place among the best. Locally sourced, owned, operated and...
Save Place
61 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Hair of the Dog was the most fun (and perhaps the most risky) stop on our Portland bicycle brewery tour. The beers are delicious, unique, and each named after the brewers—which makes it especially fun to get a flight and compare them. I liked...
Save Place
825 N Cook St, Portland, OR 97227, USA
Celestial is the vibe at Ecliptic. And with a sky's-the-limit attitude, NoPo's busy brewhouse delivers on a number of innovative fronts. There's nothing special about the tilt-up concrete warehouse where Ecliptic does its magic. It's all about...
Save Place
The ambience of the rooftop Altabira City Tavern has been hiding in plain sight for decades. Once, the former dive bar - Windows Skyroom & Terrace - squandered the splendid view property for years. Along came the folks from Hotel Modera and the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
- 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
- 3 Natural Wonders Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
- 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
- 5 Museums + Galleries The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum