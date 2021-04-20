Barnacles at Black Sand Beach

The key to to appreciating Maui's Hana Highway is really taking the time to stop and explore along the way. One of my favorite places along the famous drive is Waianapanapa State Park. The 120-acre park is a mix of dense tropical forest, black lava cliffs and caves, and a black sand beach (the sand is actually small, smooth lava pebbles). Daredevils can cliff jump off the rocks that are nicknamed "rabbit's ears" because of their shape. And the park is open to campers.