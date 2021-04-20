Waianapanapa State Park
Waianapanapa State ParkThis lovely state park stretches along the rugged volcanic shoreline of western Maui, three miles from Hana. It’s best explored on the 2.2-mile hike that starts at the black-sand beach and follows the dramatic coast, passing lava tubes, rock arches, blowholes, and Polynesia’s largest heiau (an ancient Hawaiian temple) along the way. Avoid standing too close to the geysers as well as the lava benches near the ocean, which can crumble easily, and watch out for high surf. If you’re looking to cool down after your trek, take the loop trail to the park’s freshwater caves, where you can explore two separate chambers (the first tends to be clearer and more inviting).
Picnic Spot on Maui's Hana Highway
Wai’anapanapa State Park is one of my favorite stops on the Road to Hana. It's the perfect spot to enjoy a picnic thanks to park's tables that overlook the coast. There are easy trails for later that lead through dramatic, Jurassic-like scenery, black-sand beach, and majestic volcanic formations.
Barnacles at Black Sand Beach
The key to to appreciating Maui's Hana Highway is really taking the time to stop and explore along the way. One of my favorite places along the famous drive is Waianapanapa State Park. The 120-acre park is a mix of dense tropical forest, black lava cliffs and caves, and a black sand beach (the sand is actually small, smooth lava pebbles). Daredevils can cliff jump off the rocks that are nicknamed "rabbit's ears" because of their shape. And the park is open to campers.