Incredible Street Art around the World
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
Around a corner, a glimpse of color: Street art shows up in unexpected places. Whether it's well-known artists like Banksy or an anonymous renegade with a spray can; a political statement or a gorgeous, simple image—street art gives us a sense of local culture (and great photo opportunities!).
7 Rue Drevet, 75018 Paris, France
Within the 18th arrondissement in Paris France, high atop the city, resides the wonderfully beautiful, hilly neighborhood of Montmartre. This diverse and eclectic section of the city can be a bit busy with tourists, but the views of Paris and the...
Costa Rica 5852, C1414 BTJ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Behind a great and creative wall, a collaboration of street artists known in Buenos Aires, one can find one of the great (and secret) restaurants in Palermo Soho, Tegui. If you don't know the exact location of the restaurant, you might miss it...
La Condesa, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
On a lazy Sunday morning in Mexico City, after having an amazing breakfast of pan dulce at the famous Cafe Matisse, I strolled through the beautiful Parque Mexico - a neighborhood park, in the trendy Condesa area of D.F. On one side of the park, I...
Riad Zitoun El Kdim, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The spaghetti explosion of lanes and alleys of the Marrakesh medina are seemingly designed to confuse the unwary visitor, but getting happily lost is part of the fun – you never know what might lie around the next corner. Strike out from the...
Velkopřevorské náměstí, 100 00 Praha 1, Czechia
I didn't even know about the Lennon Wall until it was the one thing my friend insisted we do in Prague. I'm so glad we want. A ray of sunshine in an otherwise gray(ish) city, you can feel the positivity and hope raditating off its walls. It meant...
Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
One of Berlin's young and hip neighborhoods is Kreuzberg, in the south of Mitte. The neighborhood is known for its very large percentage of immigrants and second-generation immigrants, many of whom are Turkish. But in recent years, the area has...
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
If you're driving or walking down South Congress Ave on an afternoon or evening you'll smell the scent of pizza dough. It is an unmistakable smell and my girlfriend and I are convinced that Home Slice Pizza is actually setup to push the smell out...
9 Hosier Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Aerosol-wielding artistsfrom around the world have lefttheir mark on Melbourne. HosierLane, declared a “graffiti tolerancezone” by the city council, containsthe area’s densest collectionof spray-painted masterpieces. —Chris Baty This appeared in...
Growing up in New York, I remember the graffiti on the street and subways, but the city's so cleaned up now that the only graffiti you might see is in the museum. But lo and behold, Santiago has its own hip, colorful neighborhood known for its...
Rue Denoyez, 75020 Paris, France
The rue Denoyez in the 20th arrondisement, just a block from the Belleville metro station is a haven for street art. Photo : Sylvia Sabes The city supports street art here, so the walls are full of graffiti and store fronts serve as graffiti...
Vila Madalena, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, 03178-200, Brazil
Sao Paulo is a massive, business hub of South America and not the greatest place to visit. It's full of great food, but not much in the way of culture or beauty. But there is a funky oasis in the middle of this skyrise city in the artsy...
90 Clarion Alley, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Walk down this narrow alley connecting Valencia and Mission Streets and you’ll be surrounded by dozens of colorful murals by local artists depicting environmental and social justice, artistic freedom, and community collaboration. Funded by the...
Soweto, South Africa
Located across from Sakhumzi Restaurant and adjacent to Thali's Snack Bar I encountered wall art that captures the spirit of the people of Soweto and all of the once segregated townships. Walk up the street and you'll encounter vendors, dancers...
1 Collins Diboll Cir, New Orleans, LA 70124, USA
This is the oldest and grandest art institute in a city that’s long captivated artists. The Neoclassical building sits amid the greenery of massive City Park (conveniently at the end of the Canal Streetcar Line). It’s an especially good...
Arts District, Los Angeles, CA, USA
If you head just a bit farther east out of downtown LA, you will stumble upon an outdoor street art museum all over walls, garage doors, light poles, and pretty much any surface that will hold paint. Old industrial warehouses near the LA River and...
832 State Hwy 171, Charleston, SC 29412, USA
While Charleston is known for Southern hospitality, there is a vibrant art community here. Famous street artist Shepard Fairey was born here and Doug "The Sheepman" Panzone is following his lead. Behind a run-down strip mall on the way to Folly...
Doel, 9130 Beveren, Belgium
If you're up for a unique and slightly strange experience, head to the abandoned town of Doel, near Antwerp, to view some incredible street art. The town of Doel has been mostly abandoned, although there are a few stubborn folk who refuse the...
Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2K2, Canada
A trip to Toronto without a visit to Kensington Market doesn’t make any sense. Despite its diminutive size, this neighborhood packs plenty of activity within its boundaries. Arrive hungry: Restaurants and cafésdish out bites like tapas, poke,...
Gastown, Vancouver, BC, Canada
The Gastown neighborhood dates back to the Victorian era when “Gassy Jack” Deighton opened a saloon in a burgeoning sawmilling settlement. Now its grand heritage buildings—in Romanesque, Edwardian and Victorian Italianate styles—and brick-paved...
The Courtyard, 40 Pitfield St, Old Street, London N1 6EU, UK
The area of Hoxton, in and around Brick Lane, is brimming with murals and street art that seem to integrate perfectly with both the industrial and natural surroundings. (Case in point: That tree is actually real. When I first saw it, I thought it...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
I've been to Québec City several times, and it's never boring. Street art is all over Vieux-Québec (The "Old" city)—sculpture, plantings, frescoes... This is the Fresque du Petit Champlain, just a couple of blocks from the St. Lawrence River, a...
N 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ, USA
Come here and you'll find a solar-powered bookstore, a Guatemalan restaurant, pubs, galleries, cafés, and this brick wall tribute to Gregory Colbert's "Boy Reading to Elephant." (The words that come to mind when I pass this street art are "tell me...
Bushwick, Brooklyn, NY, USA
For year Brooklyn has been known for its great Graffiti scene. In the last year, the Bushwick neighborhood in Brooklyn, is becoming more and more hectic and familiar for its up and coming graffiti scene all over. Bushwick, which is mostly known...
W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Los Angeles is a creative center and nothing illustrates it better than the graffiti, murals and outdoor art around the city.
León, Nicaragua
Throughout León's colonial-era downtown, relics of the turbulent 1980's remain--the popular murals of the Sandinista revolution... Nicaragua's second-largest city feels more like a laid-back town, and it's one of the best places in Central America...
501 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
From East Point to Decatur, Living Walls urban art can be experienced throughout the Atlanta metro area. Each year since 2010, Living Walls has held an annual "City Speaks" conference that brings local, national, and international artists to the...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Singerstraße 109, 10179 Berlin, Germany
If you like street art, Berlin is like a free outdoor museum dedicated to the medium. Take a stroll down Kopenicker Strasse in the east part of town and you'll be in the thick of it. Look out for the paper cut outs applied to surfaces. Sadly, ugly...
00154 Garbatella RM, Italy
The angular fascist architecture of Rome's Garbatella neighborhood is a far cry from the charming cobblestoned streets found elsewhere in the city. Modern art fans flock here to visit galleries like 999 and 10b Photography, and street artists such...
