If You Only Have Three Days in Buenos Aires
Collected by Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert
Well, three days are better than one. You won't be sorry if you spend a few of your 72 hours in Buenos Aires exploring by bicycle, observing (and joining) the locals over brunch, going for an elegant afternoon tea at a historic hotel, or sleeping in an Art Deco landmark or a small, chic boutique hotel. Just follow these instructions for a few suggestions on how to make three days in Buenos Aires memorable.
Av. Pres. Figueroa Alcorta 3415, C1425 CLA, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Like any great city, Buenos Aires has its Museum Mile. For art, standouts include the National Fine Arts Museum (MNBA), with its mix of Argentine and European pieces, as well as the Buenos Aires Latin American Art Museum (MALBA), highlighting the...
Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina
The Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve owes its creation to rubble from a highway construction project that was dumped into the river: As nature took over the landfill, new life emerged along the shoreline. Look out over the estuary—that spot on the...
Defensa 755, C1065AAM CABA, Argentina
Touring this one-of-a-kind urban villa and archaeological site allows a unique insight into the city's history. The beautifully restored urban mansion was once the residence of a wealthy Spanish family; they fled for higher ground when yellow...
Calle Rivadavia s/n, C1004 CABA, Argentina
Up until recently, the Catedral Metropolitana was famous for a few things - the rococo altar, the Christ statue carved from algarrobo (carob) wood, the fact that it's the final resting place of the great South American liberator General Jose de...
Mataderos, Buenos Aires, Argentina
It's not rocket science to make dinner reservations at one of Buenos Aires' hot-right-now restaurants - but what about finding your way to the city's hole-in-the-wall empanada shops, the roadside parrilla (grill) stands, the mom-and-pop delis with...
Av. Santa Fe 1860, C1124 CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is a city of readers—it supports more bookstores per capita than any other place in the world. The crown jewel of the librerías here is the Ateneo Grand Splendid. Housed in a theater where music legends such as Carlos...
Av. Lisandro de la Torre & Av. de los Corrales 1072, C1440 CABA, Argentina
Argentina is too vast a country to see on just one trip. But there’s a taste of real gaucho (i.e., Argentine cowboy) culture at the Mataderos Fair on the edge of town. For many, the main attraction is the various food stalls that hawk yummy,...
Perú 988, C1028 CABA, Argentina
Okay, okay. Unless you're a serious cyclist who travels with his own custom-made helmet - or an adventurous traveler with some local friends - you're probably not going to be joining the nighttime Masa Critica group bike ride through Buenos Aires'...
C1104ACA, Av. Antártida Argentina 1355, C1104ACA CABA, Argentina
New York has Ellis Island; Buenos Aires has the Hotel de Inmigrantes. The huge waterfront building, located near the old port docks in what's today known as Puerto Madero, served as the temporary home for waves of European immigrants arriving to...
Ángel Justiniano Carranza 2225, C1425 CABA, Argentina
If the name doesn’t tip you off, photos of Eva and Juan You-Know-Who, crammed into every available space, announce this restaurant’s campy (though not entirely tongue-in-cheek) political sympathies. No matter your ideological bent, you’ll enjoy PP...
Estados Unidos 302, C1101AAH CABA, Argentina
Behind a massive bougainvillea vine that covers a century-old mansion on the corner of a quiet, cobbled street, San Telmo’s Café Rivas evinces an elegant, 1920s vibe—but the food is decidedly contemporary. The menu is short and...
Chile 502, C1098 AAL, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Founded in 1982 by local poet Rubén Derlis, this café once served as a meeting place for writers, artists, and left-leaning thinkers anxious to speak freely after years of fear and oppression under Argentina’s late-’70s...
Av. Rivadavia 3899, C1204AAD C1204AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
On weekends, the line to get into Las Violetas stretches halfway around the block. (A little much, you say, in a city that's filled with lovely cafes?) No, in fact, the locals know what they're doing. This gem of a corner cafe may be the most...
Bulnes 802, C1176ABP CABA, Argentina
Originally a puertas cerradas restaurant (that is, one operated from a private residence), Doña gained such instant word-of-mouth that it quickly moved from the chef’s apartment and opened as a full-blown, public corner bistro in Almagro. Billed...
Junín 1930, C1113 AAX, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The energetic and wildly entertaining show Fuerza Bruta — an inventive mix of modern dance, acrobatics, drama, overhead aquatics, visual effects and house music — was born in Buenos Aires. Though you can now get tickets to see versions of the show...
Buenos Aires, C1122 Buenos Aires, Argentina
Don't let the 'Afternoon Tea' title fool you: at the Alvear Palace's lavish service, you'll be having far more than a cup of Earl Grey. Guests are pleasantly stuffed here, in fact, with beautiful little cakes, homemade scones, tiny tea sandwiches,...
Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for...
A jewel of an Art Deco building that's considered a minor landmark on Buenos Aires' architectural landscape, Moreno Hotel is one of the best value sleeps in the city. You get history here, and style - there are 39 stylish suites, outfitted with...
Honduras 5860, C1414 CABA, Argentina
This small, chic hotel came into being after an Argentine PR director and her English record producer husband couldn’t find the perfect place for their visiting guests to stay during their Buenos Aires wedding. They needed a place with a bar, a...
