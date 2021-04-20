Pinotxo
91 Rambla de Sant Josep
| +34 933 17 17 31
More info
Mon - Sat 6:30am - 4pm
A Breakfast TalePinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or a quick coffee and fried donut (called a xuxo). Look for Juanito in the bowtie.
almost 7 years ago
Tapas at the market
Possibly the most famous bar in the Boqueria Market. Ask Juanito, the owner, to get you some awesome chickpeas with blood pudding or some amazing white beans with baby calamari. They are the best!