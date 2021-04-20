Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pinotxo

91 Rambla de Sant Josep
Website
| +34 933 17 17 31
A Breakfast Tale Barcelona Spain
Tapas at the market Barcelona Spain
A Breakfast Tale Barcelona Spain
Tapas at the market Barcelona Spain

More info

Mon - Sat 6:30am - 4pm

A Breakfast Tale

Pinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or a quick coffee and fried donut (called a xuxo). Look for Juanito in the bowtie.
By Lauren Heineck

More Recommendations

Marta Laurent
almost 7 years ago

Tapas at the market

Possibly the most famous bar in the Boqueria Market. Ask Juanito, the owner, to get you some awesome chickpeas with blood pudding or some amazing white beans with baby calamari. They are the best!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points