Camp Nou

C. d'Aristides Maillol, 12, 08028 Barcelona, Spain
Camp Nou

Even if you can’t attend a match, you can still imagine the crowds cheering on the home team at the Football Club Barcelona’s stadium, admire a shrine to Argentine superstar Leo Messi and learn about the history of Barcelona’s world-renowned soccer club with interactive displays in the museum. There’s also an indoor ice-skating rink and a massive FC Barcelona store where fans can buy official jerseys and more emblazoned with the team’s name and colors.

By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

Chris Ciolli
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Brian Hasday
almost 7 years ago

Camp Nou Sunset

The first match I attended at Camp Nou, a derby against Espanyol, didn't end as beautifully as it began. At the very end Espanyol scored a goal to tie and Real Madrid scored one to win in close succession and Barcelona lost out on the league title . Then we ended up in the emergency room so that my friend could get stitches after some kids attacked us on the street after the game. This was a really nice view though.
Brian Hasday
almost 7 years ago

El Clásico

A much better time in the Camp Nou. Barça beat Madrid 5-0 and I bought every newspaper I could find the next morning to bring home the covers with me. Even in the pouring rain one of the most enjoyable days I can remember.
David Palmer
almost 7 years ago

Camp Nou: A Soccer Pilgrimage

I've been to Barcelona, walked Las Ramblas, marveled at Gaudi's masterpieces (from La Sagrada Familia to Parc Guell), but the thing that stands above them all is an authentic experience in Camp Nou. Nothing, not tapas nor siesta, is more Spanish than watching a La Liga game is this cathedral of football.
http://wheninespana.wordpress.com/2012/03/08/barcelona-and-the-beautiful-game/
Craig Heimbuch
almost 7 years ago

More Than A Club

I dare you to visit Camp Nou, take the tour and not become a soccer fan. Barca is more than a team, it is a way of life.

