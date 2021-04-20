Rambla - The place to ramble!

Ok, many will tell you that la Rambla is the biggest tourist trap in Barcelona and they will be right... BUT it is still a charming street if you know when to go and what to look for. Plan to get up early and be there around 9 or 10am to avoid crowds, and start your walk from Plaça Catalunya and finish by the Columbus monument. THINKS TO CHECK OUT: - Canaletas fountain, where the FC Barcelona fans celebrate their victories. It is said that if you drink from it you'll come back to Barcelona. - Press kiosks: buy here international press. - Flower market: that's where I like to buy bouquets and plants for my home! - Boqueria market: stop for coffee at Pinotxo Bar at the entrance, and enjoy the colors and smells of the food stalls. - Miro mosaic: Watch your step! most people don't even see it!). From here, look out for a house with an Asian dragon in its façade (Casa Bruno Quadras) and the Liceu Opera House. - Plaça Reial and Palau Güell (a Gaudi early work) are just around the corner in side alleys right and left. - Artists: just like in Montmartre, get your portrait done or buy local artwork. - Crafts market: great place for shopping (weekends only) - Human statues: they are fun to watch, but give them a coin if you take pictures of them! - Columbus statue: end of our itinerary! Now head for a walk around the Old Port THINKS TO SKIP: - Souvenir stalls (they substituted the former pet stalls with dubbious taste...). - Outdoor cafés: They are all tourist traps!