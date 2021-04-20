L'Arca
Carrer dels Banys Nous, 20, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 933 02 15 98
More info
Mon - Sat 11am - 2pm, 4:30pm - 8:30pm
Shop for vintage and antique accessories in one of Barcelona's oldest shopsL'Arca, formerly known as L'Arca de l'Avia, specializes in recreating historical clothing, especially ball gowns and wedding dresses, but it's a great place to pick up antique and vintage accessories like lace gloves, Spanish fans, and jewelry, as well as fabrics and housewares.
Things here are beautiful, but far from cheap. Of course if you plan on attending a fancy dress ball or getting married, a dress from L'Arca would be an incredible souvenir...