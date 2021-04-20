Where are you going?
L'Arca

Carrer dels Banys Nous, 20, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 933 02 15 98
Shop for vintage and antique accessories in one of Barcelona's oldest shops Barcelona Spain

Mon - Sat 11am - 2pm, 4:30pm - 8:30pm

L'Arca, formerly known as L'Arca de l'Avia, specializes in recreating historical clothing, especially ball gowns and wedding dresses, but it's a great place to pick up antique and vintage accessories like lace gloves, Spanish fans, and jewelry, as well as fabrics and housewares.

Things here are beautiful, but far from cheap. Of course if you plan on attending a fancy dress ball or getting married, a dress from L'Arca would be an incredible souvenir...
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

