High-End Shopping in Oslo
Collected by Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert
Window-shop along Bogstadveien. Take a free shuttle to Sandvika. And don't miss the historic atmosphere of Aker Brygge. As you pass the big-name stores, be on the lookout for unique little gems, too!
Save Place
Bogstadveien, Oslo, Norway
Norway's longest shopping street, Bogstadveien, runs from the Royal Palace to Majorstuen, and boasts some 300 shops and cafés. Many of them are local to the area, but many will be recognisable to tourists as well. This bustling street is always...
Save Place
Karl Johans gate 37 - 43, 0162 Oslo, Norway
Paléet opened its doors in 1990, housed in a total of four beautiful old buildings from from the 19th century. The best preserved of these is Karl Johansgate 37, which was said to be the most beautiful residence in Oslo when it was built in 1869....
Save Place
Karl Johans gate 23B, 0159 Oslo, Norway
EGER shopping center is located in the heart of Oslo, on a small square called Egertorget. EGER is a relatively recent addition to the cluster of shopping centres in Oslo city centre, specialising in high-end fashion. This is the place to go if...
Save Place
Sandvika, Norway
Since opening its doors in 1993, Sandvika Storsenter (Sandvika shopping center) has grown to include an overwhelming 190 shops and restaurants. They are located in Sandvika, Bærum, on the outskirts of Oslo. The shopping center was named the best...
Save Place
Karl Johans gate, Oslo, Norway
Save Place
Bryggegata 9, 0250 Oslo, Norway
Aker Brygge Shopping Center is located in the old ironworks at Aker Brygge, and houses a good selection of shops in a moderate price range. Aker Brygge is an old industrial site, and now houses several restaurants, cafés, shopping venues, and a...
Save Place
Skovveien 29, 0257 Oslo, Norway
A small local jeweler, Skovveien Gull, Sølv & Diamanter is located in Skovveien, right behind the Royal Palace. It prides itself in not being part of a chain, and treating the profession in an old-school manner - the staff are trained jewelers and...
Save Place
Skovveien 8, 0257 Oslo, Norway
"The ultimate chick shop" is what concept boutique MagMaLou refers to itself as. Indeed, the shop, located in fashionable area Frogner, offers clothes (both new and vintage), shoes, bags and accessories, as well as a separate hair and beauty...
Save Place
Karl Johans gate 13, 0154 Oslo, Norway
Norwegian fashion institution Moods of Norway was born in 2003 and has been creating outrageous clothing ever since. They've even made a checkered suit for Perez Hilton. Moods of Norway aims to showcase the Norwegian nature, spirit, and urban...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25