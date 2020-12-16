Genoa's Best Art Museums
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
Small though it may be, this city is packed with beautiful museums—many in ancient buildings, and most with magnificent examples of Renaissance, pre-Renaissance, and even modern schools of art and sculpture. Most are open Tuesday through Saturday, and some have a free day each week.
Via Garibaldi, 11, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Nestled among the stunning palaces of the UNESCO World Heritage Palazzi Dei Rolli, Palazzo Bianco was built in the late 16th century by the Grimaldi family, one of the 28 'albergi' families that ruled Genoa for centuries. Today, the gorgeous...
Corso Dogali, 18, 16136 Genova GE, Italy
Built on the foundations of a 16th century fortification, the Museo delle Culture del Mondo is housed in the 19th century Castello D'Albertis - the private home of the global traveler and collector of antiquities. Veer off the standard art/church...
Piazzale Giuseppe Mazzini, 4, 16122 Genova GE, Italy
Completely different from any other museum in Genova, the Museo D'Arte Orientale showcases pieces from the private collection of Edward Chiossone - a Genovese engraver and portrait artist employed by the Japanese government in the late 1800's....
Via Jacopo Ruffini, 3, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
As most of the museums in Genoa focus on art of the Middle Ages and/or Renaissance, it is nice every now and then to find options that feel slightly more 'modern'. Head to the Villa Croce (just a 15 minute walk from the old town) for the...
Via Garibaldi, 18, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Built in the mid-1670's, Palazzo Rosso was the private home of the Brignole Sale family until 1874, when Maria (disenchanted with her only remaining son) donated it to the City of Genoa on her deathbed. Although devastatingly damaged during the...
Piazza Giacomo Matteotti, 9, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Set in front of the beautiful fountain in Piazza Ferrari, the first pieces of the Palazzo Ducale were built in the mid 1250's. Buried deep under the original flooring, massive receptacles still remain that originally stored water, oil, and hay -...
Piazza di Sarzano, 35/R, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
Through the end of June, the Museo di Sant'Agostino hosts a fascinating exhibit on the Machines of Leonardo DaVinci - including his bicycle, the air screw, and a massive interpretation of one of his earliest gliders. Housing in a converted...
Piazza di Pellicceria, 1, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Tucked deep in the heart of the ancient city, this is an easy Palazzo to miss—but don't miss it. My favorite of the Genovese museums, five floors of this massive palace are dedicated to the history and splendor of Genoa—the first three being the...
Via Tommaso Reggio, 20r, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Step inside the Museo Diocesano and be taken back to the Romanesque abbey of the monks of San Lorenzo Cathedral, originally built in the early 600s. Inside her recently renovated walls, explore many of the glories of the Catholic Church of Genoa....
