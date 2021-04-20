Where are you going?
Palazzo Spinola

1 Piazza di Pellicceria
+39 010 270 5300
Sun 1:30pm - 7:30pm
Tue - Sat 8:30am - 7:30pm

National Gallery in beautifully restored palace

Tucked deep in the heart of the ancient city, this is an easy Palazzo to miss—but don't miss it. My favorite of the Genovese museums, five floors of this massive palace are dedicated to the history and splendor of Genoa—the first three being the restored palace of the Spinola family, and the top two serving as the National Gallery. Explore beautiful frescoes, ceramics from the 1700s, actual clothing from the 15th century, and a massive original Rubens, among the many other varied treasures.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

