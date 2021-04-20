Museo d'Arte Contemporanea di Villa Croce

Contemporary Art in Villa Croce
As most of the museums in Genoa
focus on art of the Middle Ages and/or Renaissance, it is nice every now and then to find options that feel slightly more 'modern'. Head to the Villa Croce (just a 15 minute walk from the old town) for the interesting juxtaposition of contemporary art installations in a very historical building. If you come on a Sunday, the visit is free - and you can also see all the dogs of Genoa enjoying a morning outing in the park that surrounds the Villa. Don't miss the upstairs gallery space - the exhibit by Jackie Saccoccio is breathtaking.