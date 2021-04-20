Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museo d'Arte Contemporanea di Villa Croce

Via Jacopo Ruffini, 3, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
Website
| +39 010 580069
Contemporary Art in Villa Croce Genova Italy

Contemporary Art in Villa Croce

As most of the museums in Genoa focus on art of the Middle Ages and/or Renaissance, it is nice every now and then to find options that feel slightly more 'modern'. Head to the Villa Croce (just a 15 minute walk from the old town) for the interesting juxtaposition of contemporary art installations in a very historical building. If you come on a Sunday, the visit is free - and you can also see all the dogs of Genoa enjoying a morning outing in the park that surrounds the Villa. Don't miss the upstairs gallery space - the exhibit by Jackie Saccoccio is breathtaking.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points