Museo delle Culture del Mondo
Corso Dogali, 18, 16136 Genova GE, Italy
| +39 010 272 3820
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Tue - Fri 10am - 4pm
Museum of Cultures of the WorldBuilt on the foundations of a 16th century fortification, the Museo delle Culture del Mondo is housed in the 19th century Castello D'Albertis - the private home of the global traveler and collector of antiquities. Veer off the standard art/church museum trail, and up the massive staircase to the Castello, to see a beautifully preserved piece of Genovese history (and some super fascinating collections of global interest).
While the walk is quite the hike, the view from the top floor library of the museum is stunning.