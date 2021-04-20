Where are you going?
Museo delle Culture del Mondo

Corso Dogali, 18, 16136 Genova GE, Italy
| +39 010 272 3820
Museum of Cultures of the World Genova Italy

Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Tue - Fri 10am - 4pm

Museum of Cultures of the World

Built on the foundations of a 16th century fortification, the Museo delle Culture del Mondo is housed in the 19th century Castello D'Albertis - the private home of the global traveler and collector of antiquities. Veer off the standard art/church museum trail, and up the massive staircase to the Castello, to see a beautifully preserved piece of Genovese history (and some super fascinating collections of global interest).

While the walk is quite the hike, the view from the top floor library of the museum is stunning.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points