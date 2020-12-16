Flagstaff, Arizona
Collected by Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert
This mountain-college-town is the gateway to the Grand Canyon and Northern Arizona's ski country. At over 7000-feet and surrounded by the world's largest ponderosa pine forest, Flagstaff's 19th-century downtown has become a restaurant-and-microbrew mecca. Don't just pass through here; linger and get a taste.
Save Place
12 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
In downtown Flagstaff, check out out the sandstone building from the 1880's on the corner of Aspen & San Francisco--you'll find out where the Girl with the Pearl Earring gets her outdoor supplies... As the gateway to northern Arizona ski...
Save Place
2400 N Gemini Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004, USA
Flagstaff, Northern Arizona's winter-playground-college-town, is often overlooked as visitors drive through it on their way to or from the Grand Canyon. But if you have time to linger, this town will reveal its charms. In recent years, it's become...
Save Place
11 S Beaver St #1, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
After hiking, skiing, or Grand Canyon gawking, what better way to spend an evening than in Flagstaff's oldest microbrewery? Wood-burning stoves in the entryway will keep you warm if the wait is long in this family-friendly brewpub. In addition to...
Save Place
16 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
College-town hiking aficionados usually know where to eat, so when the guys up the street at Babbitts Backcountry Outfitters told me this was one of the best places in town for weekend brunch, I went. A lunch-and-dinner place during the week,...
Save Place
100 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Surely, a college town at the base of skiable mountains on the way to the Grand Canyon must boast a memorable place to caffeinate...or imbibe something more relaxing...right? Flagstaff, Arizona, has its fair share of coffee shops and bars, but...
Save Place
Fort Tuthill County Park, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Aside from climbing a small apple tree, I've never been 30' up in the trees before. I really thought I was afraid of heights but I got a taste of the starter course and I couldn't get enough. Adrenaline pumping, heart racing, and my body swaying...
Save Place
3 Walnut Canyon Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004, USA
A ten-mile drive from downtown Flagstaff will take you back about a thousand years if you take a quick hike down into Walnut Canyon National Monument. From about 1150 AD to the early 1300's, this meandering section of forested canyon was home to a...
Save Place
120 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
I hate wimpy hamburger buns--you know the kind: pickle juice and grill marks bleed through the sad white carbs...Downtown Flagstaff's Diablo Burger rejects mushy bread in favor of hearty "db"-branded English muffins. Their beef patties are from...
Save Place
15 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Going to or from the Grand Canyon, you're likely to pass through Flagstaff. Don't just stop here to fill up your gas tank; linger in its 19th-century downtown just off old Route 66, and you'll find farm-to-table restaurants, microbrews, and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25