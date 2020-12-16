Fine Dining in Copenhagen
Collected by Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert
Restaurants notable for their delicious food, dedication to service, location, ambience...
Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark
As part of the Standard, a combined foodie hot spot and jazz club in the old Copenhagen customs house, Almanak focuses on traditional Danish flavors prepared using seasonal ingredients including berries, fruits, seeds, nuts, herbs, and everything...
Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark
Situated in the old Copenhagen customs house, Verandah focuses on providing a contemporary gastronomic Indian restaurant experience. The restaurant's aim is to deliver high quality Indian food in an informal environment that is visually influenced...
8, Per Henrik Lings Allé 4, 2100 København, Denmark
Geranium has the distinction of having been awarded two Michelin stars for 2014. The restaurant is situated on the 8th floor in the heart of Fælledparken and provides wonderful views out over Copenhagen's skyline. For these guys nature is food,...
Sankt Peders Stræde 24A, 1453 København, Denmark
Noma, consistently ranked as one of the world’s best restaurants, closed in 2016, but its impact on dining in Copenhagen has been profound. Many chefs who worked there have since launched their own restaurants, including two who opened Bror. It’s...
Nørre Farimagsgade 41, 1364 København, Denmark
This place is an interesting blend. In the recent Danish tradition, it is a partnership between a number of different creative types. This time, those personalities happen to be design-oriented people from the food, interior design, and dinnerware...
Dronningens Tværgade 2, 1302 København, Denmark
AOC takes a New Nordic–inspired elemental approach to food. Ingredients are sourced locally with a focus on maximizing the complete experience, which includes rich colors, presentation, smells, and flavor. The restaurant is small, with room for...
Wildersgade 10B, 1408 København, Denmark
Kadeau is a restaurant with roots based firmly on the small Danish island of Bornholm. The menu, ambiance, and spirit of the food seeks to convey the charm, simplicity, smells and fresh quality of the island in culinary form. Kadeau has been...
Sjællandsgade 1B, 2200 København, Denmark
This popular boutique seafood restaurant is part of the cofoco restaurant line. It describes itself as a "combination of a restaurant in Mallorca, a French bistro, the soundtrack from a Bollywood film, a port city on Gran Canaria, East Berlin and...
Jægersborggade 41, 2200 København, Denmark
Here in Copenhagen, Restaurant Relae is a must. Chef Christian Puglisi does a delicious, modern, vegetable-based cuisine. Before dinner, spend an hour strolling through the lovely street where it’s located. It is filled with small artisanal craft...
Refshalevej 96, 1432 København K, Denmark
Noma closed its Copenhagen location at the end of 2016.
Ranked the #1 restaurant in the world for years running, a meal at Noma is a must-have experience for anyone interested in food. Course after course (we stopped counting at about 17) of...
Søllerødvej 35, 2840 Holte, Denmark
Søllerød Kro is a short trip from central Copenhagen and situated in the suburb of Holte. A meal here includes a walk through history as the building is a converted inn which dates back to 1677 and still has a traditional thatched roof. While this...
Hammerichsgade 1, 1611 København, Denmark
Situated at the top of Copenhagen's Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, this New Nordic restaurant has a reputation for excellence. Meals are sourced using local ingredients from nearby farms and assembled in a way that focuses on protecting their natural...
Overgaden Neden Vandet 33B, 1414 København, Denmark
ERAORA's goal was to bring a slice of Italy to Denmark and they've done a fantastic job of it. The restaurant is situated in an 18th century building near Christianshavn's historic canals and rests alongside a cozy courtyard. The restaurant's...
Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050 København, Denmark
After closing its doors for two years, the 250-year-old D'Angleterre hotel reopened in the spring of 2013, unveiling the first phase of a massive makeover. Every inch of the landmark hotel was in some way touched by the redesign, from the famed...
Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark
Situated in the old Copenhagen customs house overlooking the water, Studio has been awarded a Michelin star and focuses on a fusion of Nordic and international flavors prepared in an open kitchen with a fine-dining focus. With an all-star staff,...
Snaregade 4, 1205 København, Denmark
Marv & Ben has become famous within Copenhagen for its focus on simple classics served in an artistic way while still remaining packed with flavor. As with most New Nordic restaurants, the menu is highly seasonal and draws heavily from what is...
Borgergade 16, 1300 København, Denmark
Run by twin brothers, Clou focuses on crafting food that is perfectly balanced with the wines that accompany it. They seek inspiration from all over the world and aren't afraid to draw ingredients from both local and more exotic locations. In 2014...
Kronprinsessegade 64, 1306 København, Denmark
Situated in Copenhagen's converted Navy barracks which date back to the 1600s, this restaurant seeks to deliver Danish cuisine that draws from the best parts of new and traditional trends: Think chicken liver with raspberry and sorrel, scallop...
Guldbergsgade 21, 2200 København, Denmark
Strandvejen 550, 2930 Klampenborg, Denmark
I guess it would be silly to have a little cottage in the middle of central Copenhagen, so perhaps it is no surprise that this restaurant is located slightly outside the city core. Focusing on drawing inspiration from the natural setting, the...
Vesterbrogade 182, 1800 Frederiksberg, Denmark
It wouldn't be a quality French restaurant without a fantastic wine menu - something that features centrally in shaping Formel B's menu and which includes typical wines as well as those without sulfur or clarification. This French-Danish...
Amaliegade 49, 1256 København, Denmark
Classic gastronomy with simple tweaks in the Danish tradition. This restaurant is located just around the corner from Amalienborg Palace beside Kastellet, Copenhagen's old Renaissance fortress. A number of countries' embassies can also be found in...
Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, 1221 København, Denmark
Named after Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, this fine-dining restaurant is situated in one of Copenhagen's most famous buildings: the Royal Library which is also affectionately called the Black Diamond. The approach revolves around...
Studiestræde 69, 1554 København, Denmark
Uformel is run by Kristian Arpe-Møller and Rune Amgild Jochumsen, who are the minds that brought Copenhagen formel B, one of the city's most popular Michelin star restaurants. Uformel describes itself as Formel B's "cool and edgy younger brother"....
Christiansborg Slotsplads, 1218 København, Denmark
What's more enjoyable than a fantastic meal? A fantastic meal in a beautiful restaurant situated in the tower of Christiansborg Palace, the operational seat of the Danish Government. The quality of the food is fantastic, the location is incredibly...
